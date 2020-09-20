The Tecno Spark Power 2 Air will be made available for sale for the first time today on Flipkart Big Saving Days. This phone of Techno has been launched in the country this month in the segment under 10 thousand rupees. Features like quad camera setup and 6000mAh battery are provided in the phone.This budget phone of Techno has a 7 inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD + Insel IPS LCD display. The screen-to-body ratio is 90.6%. This phone has a 2 GHz quad core MediaTek Helio A22 processor. This handset has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be increased to 256 GB via microSD card.

Techno Spark 2 runs on Air Android 10. As we told that there is a 6000mAh battery to power the phone, which the company claims that the battery will last up to 4 days in a single charge. For connectivity, this smartphone has features like 4G LTE, GPS, GPRS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n / ac, 3.5mm audio jack. Apart from this, fingerprint, G-sensor, proximity and ambient light sensors have been provided.

The phone has 13 megapixel primary for the camera, two 2 megapixel and one AI lens quad AI cameras. Features like rear camera auto scene detection, bokeh effect, AI beauty are given. The smartphone has an 8 megapixel front camera for selfie which comes with AI beauty, portrait mode and wide selfie camera.

