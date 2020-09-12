The new smartphone Tecno Spark Power 2 Air from the brand Tecno offering powerful features at a low price is ready for launch and its official launch date has also been revealed. This phone will be launched on Flipkart on September 14 at 12 noon. The phone battery is also being specially teased on the company’s social media handles.

It has been teased with the tagline ‘Best Battery Smartphone’ in the microsite created on Flipkart for new techno phones. Also, some features of the new smartphone have also been revealed. Tecno Spark Power 2 Air is claiming the company to get up to 4 days of battery backup on a single charge. In this case, this device can also come with 6000mAh or even bigger battery.

Powerful camera and display

The new phone will have quad camera setup, dual speakers and a large 7-inch display. The report of 91mobiles stated that the price of Tecno Spark Power 2 Air could be less than Rs 9,000. All the specifications of the phone will be revealed only after the launch but big display and battery will definitely be found in the phone in the segment below Rs 10,000.

These phones will compete

It is believed that this smartphone can compete with Realme C15 and Redmi 9 Prime in the budget price segment. The company also recently launched Tecno Spark Go 2020 and it is a Go Edition smartphone of Android 10. The phone has 5000mAh battery, dual camera and processor like MediaTek Helio A20.