Tecno Spark 6 smartphone has been launched by Techno, which offers strong features at a low price. The company has brought its new budget phone with MediaTek Helio G70 processor and its only variant comes with 4 GB RAM. The variant coming with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB RAM has been priced at 20,599 Pakistani rupees, which is around 9,200 rupees in Indian currency. This budget phone can be purchased from the official online store of Techno and the site of Bari retailers.

The company has brought Tecno Spark 6 as a successor to the recently launched Tecno Spark 6 Air. This device can be purchased in four color options – Comet Black, Dynamic Orange, Misty Violet and Osan Blue. Currently, the company has not said anything on the launch of this phone launched in Pakistan in the Indian market. The Tecno Spark 6 Air has definitely been launched in the Indian market and can be purchased at a budget price.

Tecno Spark 6 specifications

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch LCD display and offers an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9 with HD + resolution (720×1640). The phone’s display offers a peak-brightness of 480nits with a punch-hole design. To perform well, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, which comes with Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs and Mali-G52 GPU. The storage of the phone can also be increased by installing a microSD card.

Talking about the camera, the quad camera setup has been given on the rear panel of the phone, in which the primary camera of 16 megapixels is available. Also three 2 megapixel macro, depth and AI scene results sensors have been given. It offers features like digital zoom, auto flash, face detection and touch to focus. It has an 8 megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. It has Android 10 based HiOS 7.0 custom skin. The phone’s 5000mAh battery comes with 18W fast charging support.