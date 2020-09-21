The new variant of Tecno Spark 6 Air has been launched in India. This variant has been launched with 3GB RAM + 64GB storage. This phone is the third variant. Earlier, the company launched the 2GB + 32GB variant in July. After this, the company launched the last 3GB + 32GB variant.The company has launched this new variant for Rs 9000. The price of 2GB RAM + 32GB variant is Rs 7,999. At the same time, you will have to spend Rs 8,499 to buy 3GB + 32GB variant. The new variant of the Techno Spark 6 Air will be available on September 25 on Amazon.

Techno Spark 6 Air: Specifications

The Techno Spark 6 Air smartphone has a large 7-inch HD + display, which has a resolution of 720×1640 pixels. The phone runs Android 10 Go Edition operating system. This variant has 64 GB of internal storage with 3 GB of RAM. Storage can be increased up to 1 TB via microSD card. Apart from this, MediaTek Helio A22 processor and 6,000mAh battery are available.

Camera and connectivity

Triple rear camera has been given in the phone for photography. The rear camera has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. It has an 8 megapixel front camera for selfie. For connectivity, it has 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0. The device has a fingerprint scanner at the back.

See full specifications