Tecno has started testing the launch of a new smartphone in India. The Tecno Camon 16 will launch in India on 10 October. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart. The Tecno Camon 16 features a punch-hole design with a single selfie camera. The smartphone is also spotted in green color with metallic finish.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear. The smartphone has been confirmed to sport four rear cameras with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Details of other camera sensors have not been shared yet, nor has information about the specifications of the smartphone been revealed. However, Tecno has not leaked all the specifications of Camon 16 and Camon 16 Pro. But only Tecno Camon 16 Premier details have been revealed.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G90T chipset. It has a 6.9-inch full HD + display with a 90-inch refresh rate. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a quad-camera setup. Which has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and two 2-megapixel sensors. It has a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens.

The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Tecno Camon 16 Premier is said to be around 20 thousand rupees and the price of Tecno Camon 16 can be within about 15 thousand rupees.