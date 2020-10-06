Smartphone maker company Techno may soon launch a new smartphone Tecno Camon 16 in the Indian market. The specialty of the phone can be its camera. The company has also released a teaser on its social media platforms. It is written in the teaser, All Eyes on You (All eyes are on you). This indicates that either the new facial recognition technology or the segment first ‘Auto Eye Fox’ technology can be found in the device.Like the Camon 15, the company can offer AI-enabled ultra night lenses in the Camon 16 series. The launch of the new smartphone series may be in the middle of October. Under the series, three smartphones Camon 16, 16 pro and 16 Premier can come.

Apple iPhone 11 will be available for less than ₹ 50 thousand, Amazon Sale coming

What will be the features

The company launched the Camon 16 phone in Nigeria only last month. The smartphone was given a quad rear camera setup and dual front camera setup. That is, a total of 6 cameras can be found in the phone. Let us know that Techno launched the Camon 15 series in February this year. The Camon 15 was priced at Rs 9,999.

When Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Durability Test, Know Results

Features of Techno Camon 15

The 6.55-inch display was given in the Tecno Camon 15. It was given a 5000mAh battery with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. For photography, it had a 48 megapixel + 5 megapixel rear camera and a 16 megapixel front camera.

See full specifications