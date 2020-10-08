Tecno is about to launch its new smartphone Camon 16 on 10 October. The teaser page of this upcoming smartphone has gone live on Flipkart. Techno Caiman 16 has a punch-hole design display. The company can launch this phone in green color with metallic finish.This phone equipped with rear fingerprint sensor has a quad rear camera setup. It has a 64 megapixel primary camera. There is currently no information about the other cameras on the rear panel. There will be a single camera for selfie in the front of the phone. So much information is available about this upcoming smartphone.

Launched in Africa last month

The company launched this series in Africa last month. Under this, three smartphones – Camon 16, Camon 16 Pro and Camon 16 Premier were launched. However, instead of Cayman 16 and 16 Pro, the company had given complete information about the features and specifications of Cayman 16 Pro only.

90Hz refresh rate and dual selfie camera

The Cayman 16 Pro has a 6.9-inch full HD + display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. As a processor, the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset has been given in this smartphone. This phone has four rear cameras for photography. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and two 2-megapixel cameras with a 16-megapixel primary sensor. The phone has a 48 megapixel + 8 megapixel dual camera setup for selfie.

33 watt fast charging

This phone with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage has a 4500mAh battery which comes with 33 Watt fast charging support. Talking about the price, Techno Camon 16 premiere in Africa is KES 28,999 (about 20 thousand rupees). In India, the company can launch Techno Camon 16 for less than 15 thousand rupees.

