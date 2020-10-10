Smartphone maker company Techno has launched its new smartphone Tecno Camon 16 in India. The specialty of the new smartphone is the quad rear camera setup given in it, which has a primary sensor of 64 megapixels. Apart from this, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera and punch hole display. Let’s know more details of the phoneThe price of Techno Camon 16 smartphone in India has been kept at Rs 10,999. The smartphone comes in a single variant, with 64 GB of storage with 4 GB of RAM. The smartphone will be available in two color options – Cloud White and Purist Blue. The phone will go on sale from October 16 and will be a part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale.

Features of Techno Caman 16

If you talk about specifications, then the smartphone has a 6.8-inch HD + display. The punch hole design has been given in the display for the selfie. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G79 processor with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage. The phone works on Android-10 based HiOS 7.0 operating system.

Quad rear camera setup is available in the phone for photography. The rear camera gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and an AI lens. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. The company claims that the battery gives a standby time of 29 days.

