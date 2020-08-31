64MP rear camera in Techno Camon 16

Tecno Camon 16 Series smartphones are scheduled to be launched on 3 September. The company has made the YouTube page of this launch event live. It has been said on this page that the launch event will start on the night of September 3 at 10:15 minutes. This event of the company will be an AR launch event. The Techno Camon 16 Series is being described as the successor of the Camon 15 Series. The Cayman 15 Series comes with two smartphones – Camon 15 Pro and Camon 15 which were launched in January this year.Prior to the launch of Caiman 16, the company has released some teasers. One of these posters shows the phone’s stunning display with pill-shaped punch holes. By looking at the renders, it can be guessed that the Cayman 16 has been given thin bezels.

48 megapixel selfie camera

The company says that users who are fond of selfies will like the Camon 16 series because it has a 48-megapixel primary front lens. No information has yet come out about how many megapixels the second sensor will be in the front of the phone.

64 megapixel quad camera setup in the rear

Talking about the rear camera of the phone, the quad camera setup will be found here. Techno says it will be a flagship-level camera. It is being told that the company can be given a 64-megapixel camera unit with Samsung’s GM1 or Sony’s IMX686 sensor here. The company has not given any information about the other specifications of the phone. Techno may launch its new series in some other countries of the world including Nigeria, India and Pakistan