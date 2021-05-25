Juan Lladó and his father, José Lladó, CEO and president of Técnicas Reunidas.

Técnicas Reunidas has been selected by the Polish company PKN Orlen, the largest company in Central and Eastern Europe in the fuel markets, to carry out together with the Korean Hyundai the expansion of the industrial complex that it owns in the city of Plock ( Poland), which is considered the cornerstone of its Petrochemical Development Program. The project will involve an investment of around 1,800 million euros, of which Técnicas Reunidas’ scope amounts to approximately half. The work will maximize PKN’s petrochemical potential through the addition of new capacity to existing facilities. In this way, it will contribute to improving the balance of the European country in this area of ​​activity.

The agreement was made public this Monday in the framework of an event organized by the Polish company in the facilities of the industrial plant and in which Jacek Sasin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Heritage participated; Daniel Obajtek, Chairman of the Board of Directors; Chang Hag Kim, President of Hyundai Engineering and Juan Lladó, Chief Executive Officer of Técnicas Reunidas.

“One of the most relevant aspects included in the project is full respect for the most demanding requirements in terms of environmental protection, in line with those that are part of the community regulations in this field,” according to the engineering company. In this regard, the plant will be one of the most technologically advanced in the world from an environmental point of view. The investment will integrate petrochemical operations with the production of clean fuels and will optimize the use of raw materials and resources from both processes.

Increased demand for petrochemicals

The project involves a contract of the EPCC type, which implies the total execution of the project. This will include, in particular, a new KBR technology licensed olefin production unit and a product recovery system. This agreement confirms that the increase in demand for petrochemical products on an international scale is consolidated as a consequence of the economic recovery after the pandemic, the growth of the world population and the greater needs of critical industrial materials.

Técnicas Reunidas is one of the most important companies in its sector on an international scale, with a presence in 25 countries and a track record of more than 1,000 industrial plants throughout its 60 years of experience. Its business is mainly focused on carrying out engineering projects, production and processing of natural gas, development of industrial plants for the production of clean fuels and petrochemical products and the promotion of advanced low-carbon technologies, such as green hydrogen, CO2 sequestration and capture, biofuels, waste recovery, etc. It has more than 7,500 employees, most of whom are highly qualified engineers, and its revenues reached 3.5 billion euros in 2020.