SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1

Display: 6.7 “Fluid E4 AMOLED LTPO, FHD + resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 10-bit color depth, sRGB, HDR10 +, 120 Hz refresh rate

Memory: 8.12GB, 16 of RAM + 128, 256GB of internal storage

Camera: front – 16 MP (EIS) -; rear – Sony IMX766 50 MP + (OIS), ultrawide 8 MP, FoV 119.9 ° + macro 2 MP –

Battery: 4,800mAh, 150W fast charge

Operating system: OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

Colors: Jade Green, Moonstone Black

