Technology | Zuckerberg showed the critics: Meta's stock price hits new record highs again

Mark Zuckerberg's social media giant is roaring again in the tailwind. The company turned its course with artificial intelligence, cost control and traditional money-making.

A lot can happen in a year.

Just a year ago Mark Zuckerberg's The Meta company, with its Facebooks, Instagrams and special metaverse dreams, looked like a former technology giant. Zuckerberg had lost his golden touch, was the assessment of the investor circles.

Investments gobble up tens of billions of euros a year. The growth of the number of users had almost stopped on Facebook and Instagram. The share price had collapsed from more than two-thirds of its peaks.

“Investors have lost trust in Zuckerberg and with it the entire company,” the analyst Tero Kuittinen estimated a year ago in October.

Read more: The price of Facebook's parent company Meta has already plunged 70 percent – “The top management is in the yard like a snowman”

But be that as it may, at the end of 2023 Zuckerberg will have reason to smile again.

Investors have changed their minds about Meta's future prospects. The company is once again one of the most admired and feared in the technology industry.

The stock price of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has tripled in a year and eclipses the record readings of a couple of years ago. The company's market value is already more than 900 billion dollars, so within striking distance of the legendary one thousand billion mark.

How the hell did Zuckerberg restore investor confidence?

In the technology sector in 2023, there was one talking point above all others: artificial intelligence.

At the top of the AI ​​craze right now is the Open AI company, which is especially known for the Chat GPT application. Also Microsoft, which works closely with Open AI, and Nvidia, known for its graphics cards, are generally considered to be star companies in artificial intelligence.

However, in the wake of Open AI, Microsoft and Nvidia, there are a lot of other technology giants who believe they can benefit from their own artificial intelligence tuning. One of these is Meta.

Although Zuckerberg has spoken in public in recent years mainly about the metaverse, i.e. three-dimensional social media, his company has also invested significantly in artificial intelligence. Meta has been developing its own artificial intelligence applications for years.

The company released a commercial version of its own artificial intelligence model in the fall. The LLama 2 application resembles in many ways the most talked about artificial intelligence application of the moment, Chat GPT. Unlike many of its competitors, Meta's artificial intelligence application is at least partly based on open source code. Users can therefore familiarize themselves with the code of the artificial intelligence and adjust its settings if they wish. Meta has said that it will also bring artificial intelligence applications to Whatsapp, Messenger and Instagram services.

So a lot of artificial intelligence, a little bit everywhere.

In the process while Meta is enjoying artificial intelligence and future expectations, the company's old business is also running like a model.

The decline of Facebook and Instagram has been talked about for a long time, but based on the data, they still seem to be flourishing.

The popularity of Meta's social media channels can be seen, for example, in the Similiarweb service, which tracks web traffic. According to it, Facebook is the third most popular site on the Internet. Instagram is fourth on the list and Whatsapp, also owned by Meta, is tenth. The same Meta services can also be found in the lists of the most downloaded applications in the application stores.

The daily number of users of Meta's services increased by seven percent in the fall from a year ago. The growth rate can be considered quite good for a company with a turnover of over one hundred billion euros.

Part of the reason for Meta's good growth figures can be found in the difficulties of a key competitor. A technology mogul Elon Musk acquired the messaging service Twitter a year ago. The service, which has since changed from Twitter to X, is in trouble and many prominent advertisers have left the service. Presumably, at least part of the advertising money of the X service has been transferred to Meta's channels.

Meth there is an even more significant reason for the favorable development than the growth and the competitor's problems, namely traditional cost control.

When investors' confidence in Meta wavered last year, the company decided to cut its expenses with a hard hand. Every fourth employee was allowed to leave.

Zuckerberg has spent tens of billions of euros to develop the metaverse. As you know, Zuckerberg is still dreaming of three-dimensional virtual reality, the entire company's name, Meta, tells about it.

However, cutting expenses suggests that the realization of the dream has been postponed further.

Thanks to the austerity program and the growth of traditional social media channels, Meta's operating profit margin has almost doubled in a year. Analysts expect Meta to make more than 50 billion dollars in operating profit next year. There are only a handful of companies in the whole world that can do the same.