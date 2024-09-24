Technology | Your smartphone won’t work without “blood minerals” – The graphic shows which manufacturer’s device is the most irresponsible

Minerals and metals are needed to manufacture electronic products present in everyday life, which fuel war and misery in Africa, for example.

Them is on game consoles, smartwatches, computers, and probably the device you’re reading this on.

The so-called 3TG minerals, i.e. tin, tungsten, tantalum and gold, are vital for today’s technology. The abbreviation comes from the English names of the subjects tin, tungsten, tantalum and gold.