Technology | WSJ: The chip shortage is starting to ease, which is why you can now get a new computer cheaply

According to the computer manufacturer HP, PCs can now be found at an exceptionally low price.

The world the chip shortage that plagued the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic is starting to show signs of easing, reports an American financial magazine The Wall Street Journal.

According to the magazine, the warehouses of several large chip manufacturers are now exceptionally full.

For example, Micron Technology, which manufactures memory chips, said last week that it plans to reduce the number of its employees by 10 percent over the next year. At the beginning of September, the company had approximately 48,000 employees worldwide. The reason for the layoffs is the weakened demand for chips.

“Due to the mismatch between supply and demand, we believe that our profitability will face challenges throughout 2023,” said the company’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra last wednesday news agency According to Reuters.

Chip shortage the easing is due to the general bottom of the economy. Due to rising prices and interest rates, people have less money to spend than before. It has reduced the demand for electronics and thereby also eased the chip shortage.

In Finland, for example, consumer prices were 9.1 percent higher in November than a year ago. On Tuesday, the most common reference interest rate for mortgages, the one-year Euribor, was already quoted at 3.265 percent.

Of semiconductors there was a big shortage in the aftermath of the corona, when people had to lock themselves in their homes due to the corona lockdowns. At the same time, for example, the demand for graphics cards and the latest game consoles grew rapidly.

Easing the semiconductor shortage may be a stroke of luck for consumers who are not hurt by the general price increase, because, for example, a laptop can now be bought cheaper than a year ago.

For example, the two largest PC manufacturers HP and Dell Technologies have said that the demand for their products has clearly decreased since the beginning of the pandemic.

CEO of HP by Enrique Lores according to the company’s warehouses, PCs aimed at consumers will probably be found in an exceptional amount at least until the middle of next year.

“We have large reserves, especially on the consumer side. It can be seen as aggressive pricing, as all operators want to get rid of their inventory,” Lores said at an investor meeting in December, according to the WSJ.

Dell has also conveyed a similar message.

On the other hand the alleviation of the chip shortage may not be seen for a while in Finland. For example, buying Sony’s Playstation 5 game console is still very difficult in Finland to say the least.

On Tuesday, many Finnish online stores reported that the product is not available for purchase due to poor availability.

The automotive industry has also suffered from a chip shortage. The long availability times of semiconductors have delayed the delivery times of electric cars in particular.

For example, you may have to wait more than a year for a new electric car.

Economic magazine Financial Times reported last week that the automotive industry may have to suffer from a chip shortage until the end of next year.