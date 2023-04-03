A woman uses her cell phone on public roads in Bogotá (Colombia). Tiago Ramirez Baquero

María lives in one of the five countries in Latin America where the laws to practice voluntary interruptions of pregnancy (IVE) are still very rigid and in which the stigma surrounding this practice is very common. After days searching here and there for reliable data on IVE, she came to the Safe Abortion application of the Hesperian organization.

In the contact section, Maria found a hotline. He communicated to clarify several doubts about the procedure with medications. Andrea, who attended her, tells EL PAÍS that María told them that her confidence to have a safe abortion was greater thanks to this digital tool. “I am glad to know that the application can help women like María to have access to reliable information about their reproductive health,” says the activist, a member of the NGO.

Hesperian was born in Mexico in the 1970s and has been dedicated to promoting community health resources. Since 2011 she has developed three applications to promote the sexual and reproductive rights of women and pregnant people. The first is the one that María arrived at, Safe Abortion, which has an integrated gestational calculator, methods of pregnancy interruptions with a focus on the procedure with pills, and preparation for before, during and after the interruption. Additionally, users find data on the legal situation of abortion in several countries, as well as contact information for organizations that work on the issue in those regions.

The second application is Pregnancy and Safe Delivery, which brings instructions to monitor the pregnancy and detect any type of anomaly. Currently, Hesperian is working to include a prenatal and postpartum mental health component. The third application is Contraceptives. It brings accurate data from various planning methods. The three apps work without data or Wi-Fi once downloaded, have a web version and are in more than five languages.

“Reproductive health continues to be stigmatized and criminalized, especially in the case of abortion. The myths and taboos around this issue have a negative impact on the well-being and life perspective of women and other people with the possibility of becoming pregnant”, reflects a member of Hesperian who prefers to omit her name because there are restrictive regulations where she lives. in the right of women to decide when they want to be mothers.

According to Hesperian’s most recent annual report, Safe Abortion and Contraceptives have registered 127,000 users in 195 countries and territories around the world. In the Latin American and Caribbean region, they have been used especially in Mexico and Colombia.

In 2015, the Red Nacional de Mujeres, an NGO that works for the human rights of women in Colombia, created Ellas, with the intention of presenting, in one place and in a simple way, all the information necessary to identify and denounce violence. of genre.

This coupled with clear guidelines for care routes to care for them. All the content contained in Ellas is based on Law 1257 2008, which penalizes this type of conduct against women in Colombia.

“What encouraged us to create Ellas was knowing that the main barriers that women have for a life free of violence is access to information. In Colombia it is difficult for women to identify when they are victims because violence is very naturalized. The more empowered a woman is on the routes to denounce, the less likely she is to be denied care and protection measures, ”explains Susana Mejía, RNM project coordinator.

Designed not to occupy a lot of memory in cell phones, in the eight years of operation of the software, 40,000 downloads are estimated. Once hosted on the device, most of its functions do not require mobile data or personal data registration, to protect its users. Ellas has a geolocation system to show its users the care routes for these types of violence wherever they are, as well as a panic button that sends an alert message to a previously defined emergency contact.

Since 2022, the Route has been strengthening a section dedicated to migrants, with specific care routes for them, since this population suffers particular gender-based attacks. For now, they have mapped support actors for these cases in 24 municipalities in Colombia.

The RNM hopes to continue improving the application despite the obstacles: “The challenges are technological, being a human rights NGO we are not experts in technology and we have had to learn in the process. But at the same time, the limited resources we have to sustain the application have been a challenge.” Anyone who wants to download it must search for it as: ‘Ellas Libres de Violencias’ in the Apple Store or Google Play.

The most recent of the initiatives is the one headed by Daniela Neira, a 22-year-old student from Paisa who, in 2022, was surprised when she used a private transportation service in which the driver was a woman. She usually felt vulnerable when traveling alone using apps, but this time she was different. During the trip she felt comfortable and safe. That experience motivated her so that others could feel safe when moving alone.

This is how Purple Drive conceived a vehicle transport app operated by and for women. What she began with a dream, at the end of last year, took shape with a market study that she did in her native Medellín and in nearby Rionegro. She opened, to try out, a WhatsApp group with trusted drivers and clients. The space was a success and grew rapidly, which reaffirmed for Neira that there was a need that was not being met. In January, she formally launched Purple Drive with a pilot test, since then the processes have been advancing to be in the main digital stores. The initiative went viral thanks to word of mouth and in these three months they have received hundreds of messages on social networks in which people ask them to go to the market soon.

Although Purple Drive already works for Android devices, coverage is limited. For now, around 50 drivers have joined in Medellín and Bogotá. Its founder hopes that by the end of April it will be available for iOs cell phones and there will be greater coverage in the main cities. In the long term, Neira dreams big: “We would like to have a presence in various cities in Latin America,” she says.

Although it is aimed at women, older men, children and trans men will be able to use Purple Drive without problem. In the event that a female passenger is accompanied by a man, she must inform when requesting the service and the driver decides if she accepts it. The app has a tracking and emergency button that can be activated by the driver or the user. To reinforce security on the platform, when registering, drivers must verify their identity in real time, vehicle license plates and criminal records.

“For me these types of initiatives are very important because as a woman I am thinking about the safety of other women. It was necessary for an initiative like this to exist in Colombia, created by me or by any person”, concludes Neira, who hopes that Purple Drive can help reduce the abuses in transportation that women throughout the country denounce daily.

