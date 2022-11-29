A thousand days ago we didn’t have mrna vaccines. Ten thousand days ago there was no mobile internet. A million days ago we started making our tools out of iron. What technology will we have in a thousand, ten thousand or a million days? It’s hard to even imagine, but if the old signs are true, future leaps in technology will eclipse all previous advances.
