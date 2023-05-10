According to the Future Health Index report issued by Philips, The planned investments in artificial intelligence over the next three years focused on increasing support for critical medical decision-making by 39 percent in 2023.

Other investments in AI focus on increasing operational efficiencies, including automating documentation, patient scheduling and routine task performance, by 37 percent.

With healthcare adopting new settings to reduce staffing pressure, 70 percent of healthcare leaders say virtual care has a significant impact on improving patients’ condition or morale.

And 82 percent of healthcare leaders say their facilities currently offer subsidized intensive or critical care by default or plan to do so in the next three years.

Virtual care also plays a vital role in attracting and retaining talent, with 44 percent of younger healthcare professionals indicating that new care delivery models that bridge different care settings are a top priority for them when choosing where to work.

In this regard, the assistant professor at the Faculty of Health Sciences at Beirut Arab University, Ahmed Al-Tassa, said in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”: