Technology Will 3D printing solve the problem of homelessness? The video shows how a residential house is finished with a printer

In construction, 3D printing can lower prices and significantly speed up the completion of houses.

In three dimensions houses made by printing are already being built for residential use.

According to Reuters, the New York-based company SQ4D began selling 3D-printed houses for the first time in February.

Around the same time, the icon-building company Austin, Texas, built military barracks, the largest of which is the largest 3D-printed structure in North America.

The technology is not new, but in the past, 3D printing has generally been used to make smaller objects.

Small 3D printers have entered the market that can be used to make a variety of goods even at home. Technology has also made vehicles, medical equipment and protectors, food and skin transfer technology. Most printers stack plastic in layers, and 3D-printed items have not been particularly durable.

In construction, 3D printing uses fast-drying concrete instead of plastic, which is precisely positioned with a computer-controlled extruder, or extruder.

Three-dimensional through printing, cost savings in construction are sought. In addition, technology can ease the cost of housing and homelessness globally.

Developed and operated by Icon, a large-format 3D printer can lift an entire house onto a site in about two days. The company believes that the time spent on manufacturing will shorten as development work progresses.

Icon also aims to reduce the number of homeless people by increasing the availability of affordable housing in the United States. Technology could also be used to provide rapid accommodation after natural disasters.

The next 3Dnatives release has calculated that there are about a dozen companies developing 3d-printed houses in the world.

Last year, the housing-focused charity Habitat for Humanity was involved in building India’s first 3d-printed home with a local company, Tvasta. The construction time of the project was reduced by more than a third and the amount of waste generated was reduced by about 65 percent.

Market analysts believe, according to news agency Reuters, that 3D printing in construction could increase significantly in the near future. According to the consulting firm Research and Markets, the market could grow to more than $ 1.5 billion, or about $ 1.23 billion. Last year, the market was worth only $ 3 million, or about $ 2.5 million.

In construction, the development of 3D printing reportedly began in the early 2000s when a professor at the University of South Carolina tried to print a wall.

Various smaller projects have also been done in the past. For example, the world’s first 3D-printed bridge was opened in Madrid in 2016.