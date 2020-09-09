The US tech classics rejoice one course file after one other. However who can meet up with the giants? BÖRSE ONLINE has recognized 4 potential stars of tomorrow. From Florian Westermann

Disaster, which disaster? The financial system is collapsing worldwide because of the corona pandemic – however Amazon, Apple, Fb and the like are usually not impressed. The share costs of the US tech giants are rising and rising, the Nasdaq 100 expertise index marks one file excessive after one other. No surprise, whereas public life got here to a standstill, the benefits of digital enterprise fashions have clearly emerged.

The draw back of the hype is elevated valuations. Amazon, Apple, Fb, Microsoft and the Google father or mother Alphabet, the 5 most useful tech corporations within the USA, convey collectively six trillion {dollars} on the inventory market – nearly 5 occasions greater than all DAX corporations. Buyers who hope for value setbacks so as to have the ability to get in additional cheaply wait in useless. Anybody who was on board in good time with the creators of digital change is ok. Anybody who purchased shares price 1,000 euros from Amazon’s IPO in 1997 is now a millionaire. Anybody who invested the identical quantity within the shares of graphics card producer Nvidia ten years in the past now has property of virtually 60,000 euros. For comparability: an funding within the DAX, for instance by ETF, has solely doubled over the identical interval.

However who’re the high-flyers of tomorrow? The editorial crew of BÖRSE ONLINE has filtered out 4 corporations which have comparable potential as Amazon and Co. on the time. For instance, Crowdstrike, a specialist in web safety software program. CEO George Kurtz is bold: his software program ought to revolutionize nothing lower than the business. The Californians provide their packages on a cloud foundation. An evaluation platform within the cloud evaluates big quantities of information from hacker assaults. The platform is continually studying new issues by means of using synthetic intelligence. The extra information is evaluated, the sooner and extra exactly attackers may be recognized and eradicated on the net.







Inventory trade experience for over 30 years Extra subjects, methods, ideas and proposals from the professionals each week. Subscribe to BÖRSE ONLINE now! To our offers



“We consider three trillion occasions every week, greater than tweets on Twitter in a complete 12 months,” says Kurtz. For 2020, gross sales are anticipated to develop 60 p.c to $ 770 million.

Software program for the manufacturing unit of the longer term



Software program for design in mechanical engineering, measurement expertise, sensors in addition to {hardware} and software program for meteorological measurements on oil and gasoline platforms are the specialty of the Swedish firm group Hexagon. Glorious conditions for asserting oneself within the multi-billion greenback future market of Trade 4.0. This refers to factories by which machines and merchandise are networked with the Web, whereby they constantly transmit information.

The analysis of this information in actual time allows environment friendly, largely autonomous manufacturing and upkeep of the methods. In comparison with the competitors – comparable to ABB or Honeywell – Hexagon depends considerably extra on software program and companies. These areas present 65 p.c of the proceeds. That pays off by way of returns. Hexagon’s working margin (EBIT) of 24 p.c is the very best within the business. With the growth of software program experience, CEO Ola Rollen has improved profitability by 5 share factors in ten years. Most rivals have working returns between 11 and 20 p.c. Revenue from software program and companies additionally circulate frequently and stabilize the enterprise.

The US cloud supplier ServiceNow has had a boss who’s well-known to German traders since 2019: Invoice McDermott, who made SAP probably the most beneficial DAX firm. Utilizing the ServiceNow platform, staff of huge corporations can contact different departments, request inside companies or automate work processes. The goal is to automate commonplace processes and thus enhance effectivity. McDermott goals to just about triple its revenues from $ 3.5 billion in 2019 to $ 10 billion by 2024. This needs to be achieved by ServiceNow opening up new industries and areas. The circumstances are good. Within the second quarter, revenues rose by nearly a 3rd. For 2020, analysts anticipate gross sales of $ 4.4 billion, 1 / 4 greater than within the earlier 12 months. The web revenue is prone to exceed the one billion greenback mark for the primary time.

Veeva Techniques can be very accustomed to the cloud. The shoppers come primarily from the pharmaceutical, life science, chemical and client items sectors, together with Pfizer and Danone. The Biotech– and pharmaceutical corporations, Veeva affords cloud-based software program that accelerates the steps from initiating scientific research to assessing and submitting the outcomes to regulatory authorities. The corporate doesn’t need to concern competitors: there are just about no rivals on this area of interest.

The newest figures counsel that the corona pandemic is giving Californians an additional increase. Founder and CEO Peter Gassner is sticking to the aim of accelerating revenues to a few billion {dollars} by 2025. For the present 12 months, analysts anticipate gross sales to develop to $ 1.4 billion. That corresponds to a rise of 25 p.c. The success story is prone to proceed.

Picture supply: BÖRSE ONLINE, BÖRSE ONLINE