Technology When the new phone model arrives, Henri Koskenranta wants it – the desire is based on a “light bulb scam”, says the professor

Henri Koskenranta built the new desktop computers for himself and the children. He spent several days comparing the prices and features of the parts.

The could be called an easy road.

In 2007, technology company Apple released the first iPhone. A couple of years later Henri Koskenranta decided to buy the newly launched Iphone 3GS phone for the Finnish market.

Since then, the brand of the smartphone has been the same. The phone model, on the other hand, has changed frequently.