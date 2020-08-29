Technology When the new phone model arrives, Henri Koskenranta wants it – the desire is based on a “light bulb scam”, says the professor

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
When the new phone model arrives, Henri Koskenranta wants it – the desire is based on a “light bulb scam”, says the professor
Henri Koskenranta, 35, frequently renews his telephone and other technical equipment. When considering purchases, he spends days comparing different options. According to the expert, the constant enthusiasm for acquiring the latest device may no longer be a sign of seeking status today.
In 2007, technology company Apple released the first iPhone. A couple of years later Henri Koskenranta decided to buy the newly launched Iphone 3GS phone for the Finnish market.
Since then, the brand of the smartphone has been the same. The phone model, on the other hand, has changed frequently.
