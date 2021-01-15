Technology Whatsapp is postponing changes to its Terms of Use due to critical feedback

The company warrants that the update will not affect private conversations or increase the app’s ability to share information on Facebook.

Facebook The instant messaging app Whatsapp is postponing changes to its terms of use after receiving a lot of critical feedback from its users, according to Reuters.

Whatsapp previously announced that the new terms require non-European users to either consent to the transfer of their data collected through the use of the app to Facebook or opt out of using Whatsapp.

If the new terms were not accepted, it would not have been possible to use the app after February 8th.

In Europe, the update will not result in the user allowing the app to share information on Facebook for promotional purposes.

On Friday However, Whatsapp said it was moving the deadline, and no one’s right to use the app would disappear on Feb. 8. The initial new date of acceptance of the Terms of Use is March 15th.

The company warrants that the update will not affect private conversations or increase the app’s ability to share information on Facebook. Whatsapp says it is working to open up its privacy policies more in the future.

The app has over two billion users. User feedback is a setback for a company that seeks to increase profits from a free app.

The company the decision to change its terms of use last week was immediately reflected in the number of users of competitors.

For example, the instant messaging app Signal said it gained a lot more users – even so much that the confirmation of new users slowed down just over a week ago.

Signal is a communications application released in 2014 that can be used on Android and iOS operating systems as well as a computer. Signal publishes its source code, allowing security researchers to better assess its own security.