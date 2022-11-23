Technology | Violence broke out at the largest iPhone factory in China

Videos circulating on social media show hundreds of workers at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory marching through the streets. The factory is the most important manufacturer of iPhone phones of the technology company Apple.

in China The employees of the large factory of the Foxconn company have clashed with the Chinese security authorities on Wednesday in the context of widespread protests. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

Taiwan’s Foxconn, officially called Hon Hai Precision Industry, is the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer, producing equipment for many international brands. It is also the largest private sector employer in China, with more than one million employees in the country.

The company’s large factory, located in central China in the Zhengzhou region, is the most important manufacturer of Apple’s iPhone phones. The factory is also known as Iphone City.

Protests are a rare example of open opposition to the regime in China. The reason behind the frustration is China’s strict corona-era “zero policy” and the Zhengzhou factory’s poor way of handling the situation.

The factory has recently suffered from the corona wave, as a result of which the Chinese authorities closed the factory at the beginning of November. The huge 200,000-employee factory complex has continued to operate in isolation since then. The employees have lived and worked at the factory in isolation from the rest of the world.

According to estimates, thousands of workers fled the factory because of the miserable working conditions already at the beginning of the corona lockdown. The company has offered additional bonuses and other incentives to the employees who remained at the factory.

According to Reuters, Wednesday’s protests appear to have started over a plan to delay the payment of employee incentive bonuses.

Social on the basis of videos circulating on media platforms, attempts have been made to suppress the protests with violence. Some of the protesters’ faces are covered in blood, and the video shows the protesters accusing the Chinese authorities of beating people.

There are also indications in the footage that the police have used tear gas and smoke bombs against the protesters.

The videos show how hundreds of protesters march through the streets and face row after row of riot police and people dressed in protective suits. Some also break surveillance cameras, windows and barriers used in corona barriers.

Demonstrators shout in front of the police, among other things, “Defend our rights!” and “Give us our wages!”

The employees use videos to talk about the chaotic conditions at the factory amid the corona measures. Some claim that in quarantine you couldn’t always be sure if you would get food. Others say they have been forced to sleep in the same dormitories with corona-positive workers.

The authenticity of all videos could not be verified so far.

On the Chinese Weibo app, the hashtag “Foxconn riots” about the riots appeared to be censored on Wednesday. According to AFP, however, some text publications about the protests were still visible.

Foxconn confirmed in the press release that there was violence at the factory on Wednesday. However, the company denied that the employees had to live in the same premises with corona-positive persons. It also said it paid the premiums on time.

A source familiar with the matter interviewed by Reuters said that the protests have not affected the operation of the factory, and that the pace of production is “normal”.

Reuters reported in October that iPhone production at the Zhengzhou factory may decrease by up to 30 percent during November due to corona measures. Foxconn manufactures up to 70 percent of Apple’s phones, most of which are made at the Zhengzhou factory.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Apple had not commented on the protests.