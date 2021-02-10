The bean is a crop of great importance for the country and key to the regional economies of the NOA, an area that provides optimal conditions for its development. The main varieties that are produced are the kidney bean and the black bean.

According to the Rosario Stock Exchange, beans are legumes, excluding soybeans, which are produced the most in Argentina. In all the country occupies about 430,000 hectares, resulting in a total annual production of around half a million tons and that almost 90% is destined for export.

In consecuense, achieving a good crop is one of the great challenges that bean producers have. It is important to be informed and to know all the tools available to plan a good strategy.

Therefore, to further strengthen its commitment to the producer, BASF offers efficient and innovative products that adapt to management strategies.

Almost 90% of the bean production is destined for export.

“We continue to incorporate solutions for the cultivation of beans, since it is key to protect it from seed to harvest. Two years ago we incorporated Cantus, especially recommended for Sclerotinia, and this campaign we incorporated Acronis, with the focus on protecting the crop from the seed and that each seed is a plant ”, he indicates Juan Martin Perez Brea, BASF bean cultivation manager.

Acronis is a recently launched seed treatment fungicide for beans: “This solution, which contains the most efficient strobilurin on the market, gives the crop a higher speed of emergence and initial crop development, resulting in better implantation”, Juan Martín explains.

In this way, the company supports the development of regional crops, offering tools according to their needs in order to optimize productivity. “We work every year with a focus on research and development of solutions that protect and enhance the yield of regional crops in our country,” concludes Pérez Brea.