It is considered the plague of desert locusts most devastating of the last 70 years in Kenya and the worst of the last 25 years in Ethiopia and Somalia, and it is already second wave. It is the diagnosis of the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations), which has been calls for “a quick response and preventive action”, to prevent this crisis from putting at risk the food security of 32 million people in the three countries. The threat has been buried by the attention that has monopolized the covid-19. But that they have not attracted the spotlight does not mean that the passage of the swarms of the voracious insects has gone unnoticed by the farmers and shepherds affected, nor by the teams that fight to control them that, increasingly, count on the complicity of the technology.

Almost a year and a half after the start of the current plague, the situation continues to be compromised, especially by environmental issues. In recent weeks, FAO, which is in charge of monitoring and combating these threats, has confirmed that control actions are paying offespecially in Kenya, where the locust population has been seen to be declining. It seems that it is not easy to get a respite in the fight against this plague. Although the most worrisome are the buts: The swarms present in the Ethiopia area have benefited from the rainy period, which in April made the conditions the most suitable for them to lay eggs that are now beginning to hatch and form new flocks. So the threat has shifted to Ethiopia and Somalia. In this way, the FAO instruction leads one to think of the never ending story: “Therefore, intense vigilance must be maintained in the region.” And the cycle continues its course.

“When I started at FAO in 1987 we had no internet, email, computers … not even fax, just telex,” acknowledges Keith Cressman, head of the International Organization’s Locust Strategy Prediction Division. Now technology helps data collection and exploitation, the application of mathematical models to anticipate the movements of insects, mapping and even control actions. The veteran FAO analyst recalls the truly decisive change in 2006: “It was the first time we were able to have real-time data from the desert. It was revolutionary! ” They are a fundamental raw material in the fight against the disastrous consequences of the passage of insects. “Before”, explains Cressman, “we had to wait several days or weeks to get information and I assure you that migrating lobsters move fast, so this was out of date and was useless. Now we have the capacity to have data on the situation five minutes ago and that is fantastic ”.

In the fight against the plagues of the insatiable locusts, the technological strategy has been gaining weight. “We have used the data collected by GPS and geographically tagged to map the locations where the swarms are found and classify the levels of potential threat,” explains Kenneth Kemucie Mwangi, analyst at the ICPAC (IGAD-Climate Prediction and Applications Center), located in Nairobi. “At ICPAC,” Mwangi continues, “we have supercomputers that allow us to access world climate centers that make weather forecasts. In addition, we add value by reducing the scale of the data to the scope of our region and making localized and personalized forecasts ”.

“These mechanisms have played a fundamental role in providing a planning instrument to affected countries and other agents in the fight against the plague,” explains Mwangi, from the research center located in Kenya but with a regional vision. “Thanks to the knowledge of the foci of the invasion, for example, aircraft for fumigation and various response teams were placed in strategically selected control centers, with which the reaction was faster and in the most affected areas.”

The most transversal strategy is the one developed by FAO itself with a profit package that has been baptized as eLocust3 and that has been especially tested in the current outbreak. The eLocust3 environment is supported by a physical device, a tablet which incorporates all the functionalities, but has three other dimensions: eLocust3g in relation to the GPS location system; elocust3m, a app for mobiles with data collection utilities; and eLocust3w, a web platform also for the collection of information. “Local teams have experience in locust control, but in emergency situations like the current plague, people come from different governments or different organizations and may not have enough training to provide all the detailed data. The eLocust3 environment is designed to facilitate this process, ”Cressman describes.

One of the advantages of this environment is unification. The teams that work directly in the field “collect the data on the devices, it is transmitted via satellite or through the internet and goes to the centers in each country. These centers do a first management of the data, they exploit it and they do an analysis in a local key ”, explains Cressman. “All countries”, this FAO expert comments with satisfaction, “use the same environment. This is how data can be shared in a simple way. Before, each one used their own database and it was a disaster because afterwards they were not interchangeable ”. This compatibility is essential because the organization’s offices in Rome make the definitive predictions on a global scale that help to draw up strategies.

The role of drones

Cressman emphasizes the collection and processing of data, but the technological deployment in the fight against the plague goes further. The increasing role drones play is a good example. “Before we used off-road vehicles to chase locusts through the desert,” says the expert, “now we can send a drone that covers 100 kilometers, identifies areas with green vegetation, processes that information and captures it on a map. We then use those maps to navigate exactly the areas where locusts are most likely to move. ” Contrary to an initial idea, the use in fumigation is reserved for specific operations.

The alerts for this plague began to sound intensely at the end of 2019. But the emergence of the covid-19 did not exclusively affect the media attention placed on it and, together with the environmental conditions, it can explain various outbreaks in the last year. “Its magnitude is unprecedented,” warns Kenneth Kemucie Mwangi. “It moved with the winds and multiplied at great speed. ; perhaps the right personnel and equipment were not available for a rapid and widespread response. From the ICPAC and its partners we worked decisively on early warning and resource mobilization, but we were stopped for a while due to the pandemic, which restricted the movement of chemical products for their control and human resources ”.

For this Kenyan analyst, the improvement in early warning devices is the key and the lesson to be learned from this episode. “Smarter systems and instruments are needed. ICPAC is working with the private sector to do this, to ensure that future pests are adequately anticipated. We are trying to take advantage of artificial intelligence and machine learning (machine learning) to improve our data analysis capabilities and to better integrate information in real time. Merging this with the knowledge of the experts we will have excellent tools ”, predicts Kenneth Kemucie Mwangi.

