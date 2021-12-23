Technology Tiktok was more popular than Google in 2021

One possible reason for the popularity of the video application Tiktok may be a corona pandemic.

Social media video application Tiktok is now a more popular destination online than the search engine Google, which has had the most visits in the past. It tells about this, among other things British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

IT company To the information collected by Cloudfare based on Tiktok has risen to the top of the list of most popular domains. After Tiktok, the next most popular destinations are Google and Facebook.

Tiktok was already more popular than Google this year in February, March and June, and has remained number one since August.

In addition to Tiktok, Google and Facebook, the list of the top ten most popular destinations also includes Amazon, Microsoft and Netflix.

BBC’s one possible reason for Tiktok’s popularity may be a corona pandemic. When the functions of society have been closed from time to time around the world, people have spent time at home looking for entertainment.

Tiktok is owned by the Chinese company Bytedance. The app has over a billion users worldwide. The application was released in 2018.

Food and recipe videos, for example, are popular at Tiktok. As a result, a new food delivery service, Tiktok Kitchen, will open in the United States in March, according to the BBC.

Through the service, people can order food portions that were originally created in viral videos.

Just like that has also been controversy.

For example, in the fall of 2020 However, distribution was banned In U.S. app stores. The decision was based on the then president Donald Trumpin to rule that the use of a mobile application owned by a popular Chinese company was to be restricted or banned because the presidential administration considered it to endanger national security.