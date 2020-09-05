Technology There are two rules of thumb for filling a washing machine – Experts tell you what people often miss when they wash their laundry

There are two rules of thumb for filling a washing machine – Experts tell you what people often miss when they wash their laundry

Improper use of a washing machine will ruin clothes at worst. Experts tell you how to make sure your laundry is clean and your washing machine stays in good condition.

The share of front-loading washing machines in households has increased in recent years, as new apartment buildings have, on average, larger bathrooms than old ones and therefore also space for larger appliances.­

“Laundry is an everyday skill, ”says a researcher at the Work Efficiency Society Tarja Marjomaa. Many wash their clothes constantly with one and the same program, others wonder how often and how the washing machine should be cleaned or what the differences between the detergents actually are.