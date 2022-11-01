Technology | The US space force sent secret technology into space with the Space X big rocket

One of the devices sent into space is the Tetra-1 small satellite developed by Boeing’s subsidiary.

of the United States space forces (eng. Space Force) launched equipment into space on Tuesday afternoon Finnish time. The launch took place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The devices were launched using the private space company Space X’s Falcon Heavy launch vehicle. The last such large launch vehicle was in use in June 2019. Falcon Heavy is the largest of the Space X launch vehicles in use.

The rocket’s cargo was partly secret, he says, among other things Techcrunch website and Space.com. One of the devices sent into space was the Tetra-1 small satellite developed by Boeing’s subsidiary, but the other device that traveled aboard has not been disclosed to the public.