Saturday, November 26, 2022
Technology | The US banned the import and sale of Huawei and ZTE equipment due to the national security risk

November 26, 2022
In the future, Huawei and ZTE products will not be available in the United States.

Stateside the authorities announced on Friday that they will ban the sale and import of communication devices that pose a threat to national security. The list of the country’s telecommunications regulatory agency FCC includes, for example, the Chinese Huawei Technologies and ZTE.

Both companies have been on the FCC’s list of threatened companies, and the new rules will bar licenses for their devices in the future.

It is the latest in a series of moves by the United States to restrict Chinese companies’ access to the American grid.

The order also applies to video surveillance companies Hangzhou Hikvision and Dahua Technology, among others.

In the past, the United States has banned Huawei’s device deliveries to government systems and also strongly recommended the private sector not to use the company’s devices.

Recommended

