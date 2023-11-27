At 10,000 feet above sea level, on the morning flight that linked Madrid and Frankfurt on November 15, a thirty-year-old is concentrating between turbulence, and a wind that hits the fuselage, shaking the device, reading the bestseller The New York Times: The Warren Buffett method. The secrets of the largest investor in the world (Hoepli publishing house, 2022). The plane is traveling at 900 kilometers per hour towards the European money capital. Where the sun reflects the (somewhat old) glass architecture of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the powerful DAX index is listed.

The consulting firm McKinsey, LA, organizes its annual meeting with the press and among the invited media was EL PAÍS. Even CNN covers the meeting at the JW Marriot hotel. The agenda is a review of the Europe of our time. Its infinite promises, its infinite contradictions. Three ideas for several hours of panels. European competitiveness, sustainability and, of course, generative artificial intelligence set the pace. Although, outside the program, a surprise—thought of geographical Iberia—awaits Spanish and Portuguese journalists. The panels follow one another with the inevitable discourse of the immense options of AI, robotics, the need for public-private collaboration, chip manufacturing or the urgency of attracting and retaining talent. Under the strength of being the third economy in the world and representing 14.55% of the wealth (GDP) of the Earth. Sustained in a European Union with 40% women.

This is human geography. However, either there is a radical change or we could become, as Ana Patricia Botín, president of Banco Santander, stated on a British channel, “into a museum.” The answer includes two intangibles: optimism versus pessimism. “It’s a phrase I’ve heard before,” says Sven Smit, president of the McKinsey Global Institute (MGI). “This is not a new narrative and we are far from becoming an outdated space, but we have to work very hard to prevent it from happening,” he warns.

His proposal has a journalistic echo, to change, together, the story, so that the Old Continent is seen as a place that offers “clean energy at reasonable prices.” And technology. “How many regions in the world can write these lines?” she maintains. “Education fails us, because some people have not done their homework.” [actualizar su formación]. We have a high population density and this guarantees that talent emerges.” Also valuable raw materials and green processing industries.

We have, of course, Schrödinger’s famous cat in the box. Smit undoubtedly believes he is alive. “How many people would not be willing to telework from Spain, Holland or Germany: we must take advantage of it,” he advances. “Europe can be the home of the best companies and automation. It is very easy to create a negative narrative, but mine is the opposite,” he defends. There are always complications. “Doesn’t California complain about Texas’ tax advantages?” he asks. It is certainly easier to manage a Federal Government than 27 different States. “We live in a moment of technological learning.” Maybe that’s why there is no Meta or Amazon in the EU. But energy dependence from abroad has been somewhat reduced.

Access to capital

Maybe we should substitute optimism or hope instead of the euro as currency. “In recent years, more than 200 global investment funds have been created with a sustainable or green focus,” says Martin Linder, partner of the consulting firm. The word sustainability is one of the most heard. It jumps from one side of the room to the other like an impossible-to-catch goldfinch. “We have great startups and innovative companies that can lead this field.” There is, of course, a lack of easier access to capital. “Because the talent is at home. Although we have to count more on the global south,” admits Anja Huber, also an associate from Munich. “In addition, investors are betting a lot on ESG criteria.” [medioambiente, sostenibilidad y gobernanza, en su traducción al inglés]”. The initial shoots of the European Green Deal?

The afternoon discussions arrive and with them artificial intelligence. It raises all the well-known doubts about privacy, information distortion or risk for the most vulnerable. And here business interest and the human condition mix. “All the big companies are interested in this technology,” says Ruben Schaubroeck, another partner at McKinsey.

This idea runs through Europe. It makes you want to ask simply: is it good or bad? Does it improve human life or worsen it? That is a different book than Buffett’s, and more complex. “I believe in the need for curiosity and, most importantly, in useful thinking,” summarizes Eric Hazan, French partner at the firm. Behind—while the expert speaks—a background current runs. Any technology, even if the numbers work out and is technically viable, should be rejected if it does not serve to improve the existence of all human beings. Of course, no one doubts that there will be more pressure for companies to comply with the regulations. The plane lands in Frankfurt, the boy keeps the book and perhaps that night he dreams of a billionaire over 90 years old who accumulates so much money that without it it is impossible to explain the inequality that the world suffers. Times of golden idols at 10,000 feet high.

Iberian market Years ago, the Nobel Prize in Literature, José Saramago, proposed the idea of ​​a great Iberia. The union of both countries. The writer would have liked the idea. It's a stage. A Saramagist proposal in which all the pieces of the puzzle must fit, although some seem too complicated, such as harmonizing a common European regulation. The idea is to create an energetic Iberia in the face of the green transition. Two lands that look with a unique vision at the challenge of net zero emissions in 2050. Spain should invest 2.5 billion euros—according to the consulting firm—and Portugal, 0.5 billion. More than one million qualified jobs would be needed in 2035 if this sector is to contribute between 10% and 20% of the country's GDP. It is to reindustrialize the Peninsula (green steel, batteries, sustainable aluminum…) and promote more renewables or the still incipient green hydrogen. "There is a need for stable, clear and lasting legislation over time," advances José Pimenta da Gama, senior partner at Mckinsey in Madrid and Lisbon. "It is a way to reindustrialize our countries and make them grow," he says. He acknowledges that for now it is a "scenario" and it has not been presented to any position in the Administration. He doesn't like the tax on electricity companies, which is nothing surprising, but the timing is: Portugal has called new elections for March 10 and Spain is trying to shape its complex state framework. "The opportunity is now and it is time to act. We need to execute it, and execute it well," highlights de Gama.

