Technology The Tanzanian technology event is like Slush in miniature: Startup life has come to life in the country, and inspiration has been sought since Finland

Tanzania’s startup life has come to life in the last six years. Inspiration and a model for it have been sought from the Team Academy, which offers entrepreneurship training in Jyväskylä, among other places.

Auditorium the red chairs are filled one at a time. The characters in collared shirts and casing dresses greet each other with a smile. Cameras flicker and live webcasts are tuned. The atmosphere is like at the opening of big technology events often – a little tense.

Innovation Week, which was held for the sixth time in March 2020, is about to begin.

We are in the largest city in Tanzania, Dar es Salaam, with a population of over 6.5 million. It’s almost 30 degrees outside, but the air conditioning in the hall is raging and makes people pull on cardigans.

Innovation Week means dozens of startups showcasing their activities, entrepreneurial workshops and speeches and panel discussions focusing on technological inventions – like the growth business event Slush’s young and sunny little sister.

Many startups that have presented their activities in Dar es Salaam have much the same features as Western startups. For example, a company called Food Sasa delivers restaurant food to your door. The customer orders food online or by phone, and sent that portion to the destination by motorcycle.

The difference with Wolt or Foodora is that using the service does not require a smartphone or even an internet. Most of the space their food is played, as in the country it is customary to take care of things.

One The sentence presented at the opening draws Finnish attention:

“The initial impetus for the development of innovations in Tanzania came when we started cooperating with the Finnish state.”

This is what the CEO of Costech says Amos Muhunda Nungu. Costech is a science and technology agency under the Ministry of Education and Technology of Tanzania. It is responsible, for example, for research funding and research permits for foreign researchers entering the country.

Nungu speaks to the audience with tears wiped out by a long-time entrepreneur in the IT industry Kristiina Lähde. He was involved when this work with Tanzania began in 2011.

The source worked on the Tanzict program, jointly designed by the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tanzania, with the aim of developing an information technology and innovation ecosystem.

Kristiina Lähde works as a consultant in Tanzania.­

In practice, this meant, for example, that a number of Tanzanian officials and university staff traveled to Finland to get acquainted with the education system and models of entrepreneurship. The program supported Tanzanian universities and business incubators, among others, and provided small grants to start-up IT companies.

“Many Tanzanians who participated in the program have progressed to big roles. They have a long-term impact on the development of this country, ”says Lähde.

One of these of the individuals is Amos Nungu, who today is an influential man of about 60 million inhabitants in Tanzania.

The source did not anticipate that Nungu would one day become the head of the entire science and technology agency. However, Nungu’s career development is a good example of what has been achieved through cooperation between the countries.

“That’s where the biggest change comes when people’s understanding and contacts improve and they share them further,” Source says.

There are 43 state-registered universities in Tanzania, some private and some public. There is a large young population, and even university graduates do not always want to find work. That’s where entrepreneurship education can help.

There are others the effects of the cooperation have been. According to Sources, there are thirty innovation incubators in Tanzania, ie co-operation spaces that support startup entrepreneurs. The first of these facilities was an experiment supported by Finns.

An entrepreneurship school was born at the University of Iringa in Tanzania, which was inspired by Finland, where the university was made a study trip.

The Irish people visited the Jyväskylä Team Academy, where young people receive entrepreneurship education and at the same time a polytechnic degree. The same model was put to the test in Tanzania and is now an established degree program at the University of Iringa.

There would be startups in Tanzania even without Finns. Influences and operating models also come from other countries, such as the rapidly developing northern neighbor of Kenya.

Kristiina The source believes that the Tanzanian state is involved in innovation thinking so well, in part because there has been cooperation for almost 10 years.

Now technological innovation and entrepreneurship have become commonplace in Tanzania and are reflected in the core business of universities. The fields of science and technology were transferred to the Ministry of Education.

“Tanzania’s current government emphasizes entrepreneurship from the perspective that people need to be given opportunities to create jobs for themselves,” says Source.

The source continues to work as a consultant in Tanzania.

“A colonial top-down idea is not needed, but going side by side is needed,” he sums up.

Among other things, such startups were introduced in Dar es Salaam

Food Sasa

The company operates like Wolt, but specializes in cheap Tanzanian glass dishes – most are ordered.

Food Sasa entrepreneur Albany James­

Most orders come by phone, as Tanzania is used to handling things by talking. The service also works with a phone app, but not all customers have a smartphone. Deliveries are made on a total of five motorcycles.

The founder of the company Albany James: “I did this before 9 years of digital marketing. I would like Tanzanians to learn to eat more than corn porridge and beans. Our strength is that orders can also be placed in a browser online, unlike some of our competitors. Our problem is funding. In Tanzania, there are not many opportunities to apply for large funding for startups. ”

Ona Stories

For companies and organizations, the company, which makes virtual reality and augmented reality applications, presents its activities by displaying videos on VR glasses.

Wilson Nkya on startup Ona Stories.­

Production Manager Wilson Nkya: “We are the first VR production company in Tanzania. Augmented reality applications go better than virtual reality because VR only has one audience at a time. Such snippets can be shown, for example, at launch events. ”

Shule Direct

The quality of education in Tanzania varies, but there are more and more companies in the country that focus on the digital distribution of learning materials. One of the companies is Shule Direct.

Emmanuel George introduced his company called Shule Direct.­

Shule is Swahili and means school.

IT director Emmanuel George: “We are adding learning materials online for 1st to 4th graders. The material is approved by the authorities and has had more than 1.7 million users. As a novelty, we have a chatbot and a platform for teachers to communicate with each other. Not everyone has access to the internet, so we also install our materials on school computers, and some of our websites are available offline. ”

Quincewood

Agriculture is one of Tanzania’s most important industries.

Quincewood’s service called e-Hakiki was introduced by Patriciah John.­

Therefore, mobile services are also being developed for the use of farmers, in this case in particular to support women farmers.

Equality Specialist Patriciah John: “Farmers in Tanzania are often sold‘ fake ’or spoiled seeds. We are trying to solve that problem. With the seeds he buys, the farmer receives a code registered in the system of the official agricultural agency. When the code is clicked on the phone, it tells you the quality and date of the seed. If the seeds are obsolete according to the register, the package may be returned to the seller. You don’t need a smartphone to use it. ”