Monday, July 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Technology | The researcher’s fire alarm spreads: Social media and porn already ruined the childhood of one generation

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Technology | The researcher’s fire alarm spreads: Social media and porn already ruined the childhood of one generation
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Mobile phone childhood messed up the mental health of the generation born after 1995, warns world-renowned professor Jonathan Haidt in an interview with HS. He does everything he can to ensure that the next generations can grow up without digital shackles.

of New York university professor Jonathan Haidt tells in his new book about a social psychological experiment conducted in 1968, which has become a classic.

In it, a group of test subjects were gathered in a room to discuss the problems of urbanization. While they filled out the questionnaires, the room was sprayed with smoke.

#Technology #researchers #fire #alarm #spreads #Social #media #porn #ruined #childhood #generation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russians were given recommendations to combat insomnia in the heat

Russians were given recommendations to combat insomnia in the heat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]