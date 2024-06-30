Technology | The researcher’s fire alarm spreads: Social media and porn already ruined the childhood of one generation

Mobile phone childhood messed up the mental health of the generation born after 1995, warns world-renowned professor Jonathan Haidt in an interview with HS. He does everything he can to ensure that the next generations can grow up without digital shackles.

of New York university professor Jonathan Haidt tells in his new book about a social psychological experiment conducted in 1968, which has become a classic.

In it, a group of test subjects were gathered in a room to discuss the problems of urbanization. While they filled out the questionnaires, the room was sprayed with smoke.