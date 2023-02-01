Technology | The owner of the Tinder app is laying off eight percent of its staff

The turnover of Tinder’s parent company Match Group fell last year for the first time in the company’s history.

dating services operating Match Group plans to reduce eight percent of its personnel, i.e. about 200 employees, the American company said on Wednesday.

The company owns Tinder, Match.com and Hinge dating services, among others.

According to the news agency Reuters, Match’s financial director announced the dismissals Gary Swidler in the investor call after the company’s earnings announcement on Wednesday.

Swidler said in the call that the company has already started the layoffs in the United States and the process will proceed to its other countries of operation next.

According to the most recent information published by Match, it employed approximately 2,500 employees at the end of 2021.

The company told the news agency Bloomberg bythat in addition to downsizing, it also investigates cost-saving measures in marketing and office space.

Match said on Tuesday that its turnover fell in the last quarter of last year for the first time in the company’s history. The company’s net sales in October–December amounted to 786 million dollars (about 720 million euros), or two percent of the previous year.

Match also gave a turnover guidance that was lower than the market expected.

The company estimates that its net sales in the current quarter will be 790–800 million dollars. Analysts were expecting $817.3 million in the forecast collected by information service Refinitiv.

Match reported that the number of customers paying for its dating services fell by 1 percent at the end of the year, i.e. to 16.1 million people.

Match in addition, many other growth and technology companies have recently reported layoffs.

Among others, the software giant Microsoft, the e-commerce giant Amazon and the search engine giant Alphabet have announced the reduction of tens of thousands of jobs.