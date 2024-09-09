Technology | The new iPhone 16 models were announced: these are Apple’s biggest phone and biggest smartwatch

Technology|Some of the older iPhones are also getting a significant Ios 18 software update in the fall, which introduces a wide range of artificial intelligence features.

A technology company Apple announced new smartphone models on Monday.

Externally, the iPhone 16 phones have few innovations compared to the company’s last year’s models.

The biggest reforms take place in the software of Apple’s phones: the processors of the new phones are advertised as being able to make even better use of artificial intelligence features. By pressing the new camera control button on iPhone 16 phones, you can, for example, recognize objects, buildings and text in the environment with the help of artificial intelligence.

Some of the older iPhones are also getting a significant Ios 18 software update in the fall, which introduces a wide range of artificial intelligence features.

The company announced its Apple Intelligence artificial intelligence in June. At the same time, cooperation with the Open Ai company and its Chat GPT artificial intelligence program begins.

The new models on sale from Samsung and Google already have similar artificial intelligence applications.

In addition to the camera control, the most visible change in the iPhone 16 models is the location of the phone’s rear cameras in a vertical shape that looks like a pill.

In the iPhone 16, the rear cameras are in vertical format. The new camera control button is visible at the bottom left.

Company also announced its new flagship models, the iPhone 16 Pro models, of which the larger Max model has a 6.9-inch screen. It is the company’s largest smartphone screen.

The size of Apple’s phones has grown significantly over the years: the first iPhone had a 3.5-inch screen in 2007.

In addition, the Pro models have a faster processor than the basic models, which, according to Apple, can be used even more efficiently with artificial intelligence and photography features. The phone can, for example, shoot very precisely with 4K resolution at a speed of 120 images per second.

The new phone models will go on general sale after mid-September. Phone prices vary depending on the equipment level. The largest Pro Max model costs around 2,000 euros at its most expensive.

Product releases was made at a press conference at the US company’s headquarters in California. The event is still ongoing.

Apple traditionally announces new phone models in the fall. The September press conference is considered the most important of the year for Apple, as the company is the world’s second largest smartphone manufacturer after Samsung.

The company on Monday also announced a new version of its Apple Watch smart watch and new headphone models, which will also go on sale in September. The Series 10 watch has a slightly larger OLED screen than the company’s previous models and a renewed processor. It is also thinner and lighter than before.

The Series 10 watch can detect sleep apnea, which causes breathing interruptions during sleep. A similar feature is becoming available for some older watches with a software update.

The Series 10 smartwatch has a slightly larger screen than previous Apple Watch smartwatches.

Company brings features to the new Airpods 4 earbuds that were previously available in the more expensive Airpods Pro models. Airpods 4 headphones are now also available in a version with active background noise reduction.

The Airpods Pro 2 headphones, on the other hand, get features with the operating system update that, according to Apple, are able to better prevent hearing damage. Headphones can now be used better as a hearing aid as well.