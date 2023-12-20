Technology | The mobile phone application recognizes the state of drunkenness by sound

On a smartphone can soon assess a person's state of intoxication. This is what a recent study promises was published Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

Researchers from Stanford and Toronto universities recruited 18 adult test subjects for the experiment.

Their task was to drink an intoxicating dose of alcohol and read aloud randomly selected nursery rhymes while recording the performance on a smartphone.

One rhyme was read before drinking and more rhymes every hour for seven hours. At the same time, the researchers measured the alcohol concentration in the subjects' breath.

The recordings were chopped into one-second clips, after which they were analyzed based on, for example, the frequency and pitch of the sound.

When sound analysis was compared to the results of blowing, the analysis predicted the strength of the hops with 98 percent accuracy.

“The accuracy of our method really surprised me,” said the Stanford University assistant professor who led the study Brian Suffoletto in the bulletin.

The aim is an easy-to-use and always-available tool that prevents alcohol-related accidents and deaths.

The application could also collect information about drunk status based on steps and texting. However, further research is still needed to confirm the results.

Published in Tiede magazine 14/2023.