Technology | The Israeli ex-soldier's program spied on top politicians, the United States imposed sanctions

According to Middle East expert Antti Tarvainen, Israeli army intelligence is like a security technology start-up factory.

of the United States authorities have imposed sanctions on the Intellexa Consortium, which manufactures spy technology, and two individuals associated with the company.

The spy technology manufactured by Intellexa is owned by the US Treasury Department by used to monitor authorities and journalists. Amnesty's October report told spying on at least one congressman and one senator.

In addition, the report revealed that the software would have been used by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-Wen for observation.

According to the ministry's decision, the development of commercial spyware creates security risks for the United States.

Sanctions has been placed alongside five entities connected to the Intellexa Consortium to two individuals. They are the founder of the company Tal Dilian and his business partner Sara Hamou.

Dilian is a former soldier in the Israeli army who has his own website by With 25 years of experience in the elite units of the Israeli military IDF, he is described by the Ministry of Finance as Intellexa's “architect of espionage software”.

United States Department of Commerce dish Intellexa and Cytrox, another company led by Dilian, were blacklisted already in July.

The reason for the decision was the Predator spyware, which was a year earlier received Into the mess of Greece's domestic politics.

Then software was found on the opposition politician's phone, with which the Greek National Security Service had followed his movements.

Predator software had made spying easy: it allows you to access a phone without the user noticing anything. For example, location information and other data can be collected from a phone infected with the software.

The US Treasury Department's sanction decision mentions the Predator software separately by name.

From these in part, the case is reminiscent of a few years ago to the public the new Pegasus spyware. The NSO Group behind it is also from the United States blacklisted and its founders are from Israel.

Why does spyware spawn there?

Finland Researcher at the Middle East Institute Foundation Antti Tarvainen says that the Israeli army and especially its intelligence units are like start-up factories: technologies are developed during compulsory military service, after leaving the army a company is founded.

It should come as no surprise that companies conceived during the military often focus on security and defense technology. Or spying.

Huge amounts of money flow into these companies from around the world. Especially from the Silicon Valley of the United States, where, according to Tarvainen, most of the financing of Israel's technology economy originates.

Israeli security technology developers also have a macabre advantage. For years, the occupied Palestinian territories have served as a testing ground for new weapons and espionage programs.

“Even at this moment in Gaza, there are several start-up companies testing their own technology,” says Tarvainen.

He however, points out that the relationship between Israel's private technology industry and the United States is not always all but harmonious. Intellexa's recent sanctions also serve as an example of that.

“Companies operate in the private sector, which means they can sell their services to anyone,” says Tarvainen.

Sometimes the trading partner may be an entity that uses technology against the United States or its citizens. That seems to have been the case with the Predator software.

“However, this does not undermine the relationship. So much private and political capital is tied up in Israel's technology sector that there is no interest in expanding it [pakotepolitiikkaa] as an activity against Israel as a whole,” says Tarvainen.