Technology The instant messaging service Slack uprooted by companies around the world

Connection problems began Monday night.

American instant messaging service Slack ceased operations around the world on Monday night. Slack is a popular communication channel, especially in internal corporate communications. The coronavirus epidemic and telecommuting have increased the popularity of the service.

“We will continue to investigate customer communication problems,” Slack announced on his website after 6 pm Finnish time.

The company said it had raised its readiness level to resolve the issues so that the service outage could be remedied.

There were problems both in sending and receiving messages between customers and in accessing the software.

Also Slack’s own website there were connection problems in the evening.

According to The New York Times Slack has more than 10 million users and more than 750,000 companies use it. Its use is especially popular with many media companies.

U.S. software company Salesforce announced in early December that it had reached an agreement to buy Slack for $ 27.7 billion.