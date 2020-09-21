Technology The founder of the electric car company Nikola, accused of lying, resigned as chairman

The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating the actions of the electric car company Nikola.

American founder of the electric car company Nikola Trevor Milton has resigned as chairman, the company told news agency Reuters.

Nikolan has allegedly lied in its materials before entering into an agreement with General Motors. General Motors has announced that it will buy 11 percent of Nikola. The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating Nikola’s actions.

“The company and its mission to change the world should be at the center, not mine. I made the difficult decision of approaching the board and voluntarily stepping down as chairman, ”Milton said, according to Reuters.

He has been appointed the new chairman of the company Stephen Girsky. He is a former vice chairman of General Motors and a member of Nikola’s board.

Nikola is an electric car company listed on the stock exchange in June, which was founded in 2015. However, it has not yet sold any cars. Nikola has taken his name from the inventor From Nikola Tesla like another electric car manufacturer Tesla.

The accusations The report for Nikola originated on September 10 from a report by Hindenburg Research in the United States. According to them, Nikola had released a staged video of his electric vehicle technology.

In the video, one of the company’s trucks moves downhill at a rapid pace. According to the report, the car had been taken to the top of the hill by towing.

Nikola has defended himself by saying that the report contains dozens of errors and is intended to manipulate the market. However, the truck claim has not been directly disputed by the company.

“The accusations are directed especially at Nikola and the way the company’s founder Trevor Milton presents things about the company that give a misconception about Nikola’s technology capabilities, their material capital and how ready the technology is,” comments Aalto University Professor of Strategic Management Robin Gustafsson To HS last week.