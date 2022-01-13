Technology The fate of the male in Finland is being decided today – the employment pension company Ilmarinen is also filing for bankruptcy

If the company does not submit the 2019 financial statements certified by the auditor on Thursday, the National Board of Patents and Registration may order Uros Oy to go into liquidation or be removed from the register.

Mysterious The continuation of the operations of the technology company Uros in Finland is being resolved today.

If Uros Oy does not submit the signed 2019 financial statements to the National Board of Patents and Registration by 13 January, the authority threatens to remove Uros from the Trade Register and order the company to go into liquidation.

In practice this would stop the entire company’s operations in Finland.

“The company may be ordered to go into liquidation or be removed from the register if the financial statements are not announced by the deadline of 13.01.2022 at the latest,” Uros said.

The male auditor has not signed the company’s 2019 figures, so they are based solely on the company’s own statement. The previous figures for Uros approved by the auditor are approximately three years old.

The company in recent years economic development is completely in the darka.

Uros the situation got worse this week when Ilmarinen, who collects statutory earnings-related pension contributions, filed for bankruptcy.

According to an application filed with the Oulu District Court on Wednesday, Uros has failed to pay a total of EUR 439,000 in statutory employment pension contributions. Still December data show payments EUR 300 000 was in arrears, thus, the statutory claims of the employment pension company have increased by more than one hundred thousand euros per month.

The bankruptcy petition filed by the employment pension company says that the company’s financial situation is very bad. Companies want to make statutory payments to employment pension companies and the taxpayer to the last.

According to the appendix to the bankruptcy application, Uros’ difficulties in settling earnings-related pension contributions began as early as April 2021, when EUR 83,000 in arrears were paid.

In December Nordea, Oulun Osuuspankki and the state special finance company Finnvera also filed for bankruptcy of the Finnish company Uros in the Oulu District Court. They have debts of millions of euros from the company.

Male opposes the bankruptcy of its creditors. The company says it is currently in a series of financing negotiations, once successful, it will be able to meet its obligations and will not be insolvent as required by the Bankruptcy Act.

“As a result of the financing arrangement, the claims of the applicant’s creditors will also be settled in full,” the company says in a statement submitted to the Oulu District Court.

The statement was signed in Liechtenstein by the Chairman of the Board of Uros Jyrki Hallikainen.

Correction 13.1.2022 at 10.37: Ilmarinen filed for bankruptcy with the Oulu District Court on Wednesday and not on Thursday.