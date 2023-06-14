Technology | The European Union wants rules for the use of artificial intelligence – the European Parliament votes on its position

Among other things, the classification of people based on sensitive characteristics would be prohibited.

European on Wednesday in Strasbourg, the parliament will vote on its position as a regulation regulating the use of artificial intelligence. The purpose of the regulation is to create a classification that would allow artificial intelligence to be used ethically.

The purpose is to divide the possibilities of using artificial intelligence into three groups based on the riskiness of its use.

In the least risky category, the use of artificial intelligence would be free, in the category with more risks, the use of artificial intelligence should be reported to the person who is the subject of it, and in the most risky category, the use of artificial intelligence would be completely prohibited.

Forbidden would be, among other things, classifying people based on sensitive characteristics. This should avoid, for example, scoring systems on the basis of which artificial intelligence would classify a person and limit his opportunities based on, for example, background and starting points.

In order to bring the regulation to the finish line, the European Parliament must find a common vision of its final form with the member states of the Union. On Wednesday, the parliament will vote on its own negotiating position.