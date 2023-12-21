Technology | The EU wants to put Pornhub and other big porn platforms under control

The EU requires three major porn companies to verify the age of their users, reports the BBC.

EU demands three of the world's largest porn platforms to verify the user's age in the future, says BBC.

Pornhub, Xvideos and Stripchat services are wanted to be regulated more strictly than before, because they are estimated to have at least 45 million monthly users in EU countries.

Services this large are classified as “very large online platforms” in the EU. They must comply with the strictest rules of the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The EU now demands from porn platforms that they protect children in terms of their content more strictly than before. That means they have to introduce age-verifying technology, for example, a European Commission spokesperson told the BBC.

One a future European identity wallet could also be a possible solution, the Commission spokesperson said. In Europe, an identity wallet that works in different countries would be a way to identify yourself electronically and reliably show your personal information in different countries.

“When it enters into force, it will offer solutions for EU citizens, residents and businesses,” the spokesperson advertised.

“Citizens can prove their identity and share electronic documents from the identity wallet with one click on the phone screen.”

Porn companies are another set of companies designated as “very large online platforms” (VLOPs).

Commissioner responsible for Europe's digital readiness Margrethe Vestager told the BBC that he welcomed the naming of companies. He said it “allows for greater oversight and accountability of their algorithms and processes.”

“I have made it very clear that creating a safer online environment for our children is a priority in implementing the DSA,” he added.

In April, 19 tech giants, including Facebook, Google and YouTube, were told about the new rules that would apply to them. For these companies, DSA came into effect in August.

One of these companies, X (formerly Twitter), was notified on Monday that the EU suspects it has breached its obligations under the DSA to combat disinformation.