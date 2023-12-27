Technology | The court revoked the ban on the sale of Apple's new smartwatches for the time being

The import of smartwatches into the United States was banned due to patent infringements.

27.12. 8:27 am | Updated 1:19 a.m

American the ban on the sale of technology giant Apple's latest Watch smartwatches in the US has been lifted for the time being.

President Joe Biden the administration decided on Boxing Day, as expected, that it would not veto the US Trade Commission's decision to restrict imports of the equipment into the US. However, the federal appeals court decided on Wednesday to freeze the sales ban until the matter is resolved in court.

In the background is the trade commission's decision in October, according to which Apple's latest smartwatch models infringe another company's patents. Most of Apple's products are made in China, which is why the Trade Commission has jurisdiction over the matter. The decision does not apply to the sale of smartwatches outside the United States.

Apple has announced that it will appeal the trade commission's decision.

The Trade Commission's decision was based on the court's decision, according to which one of the key features of the Apple Watch smartwatches, the sensor that measures the oxygen content of the blood, infringes on the patent of health device manufacturer Masimo. According to Masimo, Apple hired its employees to get the company's know-how.

Apple and Masimo have other ongoing patent disputes in court.

Apple already before Christmas began to withdraw its latest smartwatch models Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from its online store and Apple Stores, because it estimates that the ban will come into effect. According to CNN, watches are still sold in other companies' online stores.

The import ban imposed by the Trade Commission applies to Series 6 and newer models and all Ultra models.

Apple has said that it strongly disagrees with the Trade Commission's view. The company is looking for both legal and technological solutions to the situation. Apple may modify the technology of its smartwatches so that they don't infringe on patents, but that could take a long time.

Apple Watches are the world's best-selling smartwatches. Apple has constantly added features related to measuring health and well-being to new models and marketed them as “life-saving” devices. According to various analysts, smartwatches will bring Apple about 17 billion dollars this year.

The White House has the right to overturn Trade Commission decisions, but the veto has rarely been used. In 2013, the president Barack Obama ruled that Apple is allowed to import iPhones into the US despite losing a technology lawsuit against Samsung.