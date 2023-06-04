Technology | The artificial intelligence boom is built on Nvidia’s products, which is why it is one of the world’s most valuable listed companies

Semiconductor company Nvidia surprised the market with its earnings release, and its share price rose wildly. The company behind the artificial intelligence boom has become one of the world’s largest listed companies.

It may have been the greatest expectation ever exceeded. This is how the news agency assessed Bloomberg’s according to the analysts of the financial company Susquehanna, when the semiconductor company Nvidia published its first quarter results at the end of May.

Analysts’ expectations are not always right, but it is quite rare for a listed company of Nvidia’s size to exceed market expectations by more than 50 percent.

That’s why analysts didn’t spare hyperbole when the chip company gave its second-quarter revenue guidance: $11 billion.

According to Bloomberg, the consensus of analysts expected the figure to be around $7.2 billion.

It was one of the exceptional figures in the recent upswing of the 30-year-old chip company. In connection with the results announcement, Nvidia also announced another significant number.

Trillion, that is one thousand billion dollars.

Managing director Jen-Hsun “Jensen” Huang estimates in the company’s earnings release and investor call that the world’s data centers have at least a trillion dollars worth of existing chip infrastructure.

Over the next ten years, it will mainly be updated to technology using so-called accelerated computing, as companies add generative artificial intelligence applications to almost all of their products.

This is good news for Nvidia, because computing accelerated by graphics processors (GPU), which is often used in deep learning for artificial intelligence applications, for example, is currently one of the company’s key strengths.

Nvidia does not manufacture its products itself. It has outsourced manufacturing to the Taiwanese industry giant TSMC, among others.

CEO Jensen Huang is known for his black leather jacket, which he often wears in his public appearances.

Nvidia was founded in the city of San Jose, California in 1993. Its first steps were taken at the tables of the chain restaurant Denny’s, where Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem were lounging around in the daytime thinking about how computer graphics could be improved.

“We were not good customers. We showed up there for four hours and drank 10 cups of coffee,” says Malachowsky For The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Over time, the trio’s office moved from the restaurant to Priemi’s apartment, and a name was invented for the company. According to the WSJ, it couldn’t be the right word and it couldn’t tell what the men were going to do.

According to the WSJ, Priem first liked the letter combination NV because, when pronounced out loud, it sounded like the word Envy, that is, envy. The initial idea Nvision was too similar to the names of existing companies, but the solution was finally found in a Latin dictionary.

In Latin, envy is envy. From there, the journey to a name that met the criteria was short.

Nvidia’s the first chips were not successes, but in 1999 it released the GeForce 256 graphics processor, which Nvidia calls the first official GPU (Graphics Processing Unit).

Graphics processors had been made before, but the GeForce 256 was reportedly the first graphics processor widely available to consumers. Thanks to Nvidia’s products, the term GPU also became popular in everyday use.

At the turn of the millennium, Nvidia processors were already running the graphics of, for example, Microsoft’s first Xbox console. Nvidia is still best known for its gaming graphics cards, which it has relied on throughout its long history.

Games graphics are still Nvidia’s core business, but at the moment investors seem to be interested in other uses for the company’s processors.

Their roots go back to 2006, when Nvidia announced a programming interface called CUDA, which made it possible to use the company’s GPUs for purposes other than graphics. They could be used, for example, to significantly speed up the operation of other chips.

“ “They thought it was worthless.”

The effort was expensive for the company. Huang reviews The New York Times in the interview in 2017 that the company had spent half a billion dollars a year on the CUDA project.

Research Director of Applied Deep Learning at Nvidia Bryan Catanzaro said the news channel for CNBC in March that people outside the company didn’t realize the value of CUDA until around 2016, ten years after it was announced.

“For 10 years, Wall Street asked Nvidia why it invested in this because no one is using it. They thought it was worthless,” Catanzaro told the channel.

Not anymore.

Nvidia’s headquarters are currently in Santa Clara, California.

Nvidia’s the first major non-gaming peak season came with the popularity of cryptocurrencies. For example, according to the WSJ, its GPUs perform well in cryptocurrency mining.

The prices of cryptocurrencies rose wildly, especially in 2021, and more and more people became excited about the topic. At the same time, the world was largely punished by a general chip shortage caused by the measures taken during the corona pandemic.

That led to a situation where there were many Nvidia graphics cards for a long time quite difficult to even get hold of. Nvidia even had to to artificially limit the operation of some of its graphics cards in cryptomining, so that they could find their way into the hands of the company’s traditional customers, i.e. computer gamers.

A year At the end of 2021, the mood on the market changed and the stock market, which had been on a wild rise during the corona pandemic, turned down. The same happened to the crypto market and Nvidia’s share price. The course curves of the crypto market and Nvidia are very similar from that time.

Nvidia’s price dropped from the price peaks of late autumn 2021 by more than 65 percent by the beginning of the following year.

Nvidia’s share price was not helped by the giant acquisition canceled in early 2022, where it tried to buy chip designer Arm from Japan’s Softbank for $40 billion. If successful, the acquisition would have been the largest acquisition in the history of the semiconductor industry.

The companies’ plans did not suit the supervisory authorities. Arm had licensed its technology to all companies in the semiconductor industry without favoring anyone. Nvidia’s competitors opposed the deal because they feared the situation would turn to Nvidia’s advantage. The authorities agreed, and the store had to be buried.

A year At the end of 2022, Nvidia’s share price started to rise again. The artificial intelligence company Open AI released its conversational artificial intelligence application Chat GPT at the turn of November-December, which instantly became hugely popular.

In just a few months, social media was filled with instructions for the best ways to use artificial intelligence applications. Companies really started to think about how artificial intelligence will affect their everyday life.

For Nvidia, the AI ​​boom is excellent news, as it dominates the market for external graphics processors used in building and training AIs.

News agency Reuters said in February that Nvidia’s share of this GPU market is more than 80 percent. The news channel CNBC reported in February that according to the research company New Street Research, Nvidia’s market share in graphics processors used specifically for machine learning is no less than 95 percent.

Nvidia’s processors were presented at a conference held in Taiwan at the end of May.

Investors the company’s position in the background of the artificial intelligence boom seems interesting. The price rise after Nvidia’s exceptionally tough earnings guidance brought the company to the threshold of an exceptional club.

There are currently only four companies on Wall Street with a market value of more than a trillion, i.e. 1,000 billion dollars. Billionaires Apple, Microsoft, Google’s parent company Alphabet and Amazon are giants of the technology world and generally among the largest companies in the world.

Among listed companies outside the US, only Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Saudi Aramco exceeds the trillion dollar market value.

Nvidia is now close to joining the ranks. It already got a small taste. The market value of the semiconductor company briefly crossed the trillion-dollar mark on Tuesday, but soon fell back below the mark.

At Friday’s closing price, the company’s market value is well over 970 billion dollars.

If the AI ​​boom continues, it may only be a matter of time before the trillionaire club gets a new long-term member.