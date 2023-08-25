The Spanish population is increasingly aging and the data confirms it: almost 20% of Spaniards are already over 65 years of age and octogenarians represent 6%, according to the INE. And it is not a trend that only affects our country: it is clearly perceived throughout Europe, where the proportion of people over 80 years of age has almost doubled between 2001 and 2020. Therefore, it is not surprising that many technology companies are focusing on developing devices and services that help the elderly in their day-to-day activities and allow, for example, monitoring their health or receiving assistance when they need it.

With large keys, enlarged texts and simplified functions. This is how mobile phones tend to be adapted to the elderly who, yes, do not have to give up the Internet connection or widely used features such as WhatsApp messaging on their terminals. This is demonstrated by SPC with its model ZEUS 4G PRO, a terminal with Android and large colorful icons, with physical keys to pick up and hang up, and with services such as an SOS button that allows you to quickly notify an emergency. It also includes other features for family members, who will be able to remotely configure some features or receive notifications in the event of unusual smartphone inactivity.

If mobile phones are having to adapt so as not to leave out the elderly, the wearables They have already been born with especially useful functions for them: measuring steps, monitoring sleep and keeping track of health variables such as heart rate, blood oxygen or breathing rate can help the elderly to stay active and Take some control of your general condition.

Although these devices are not specifically designed for them, there are very simple models or very focused on these measurements. For example, a very cheap bracelet like Xiaomi Smartband 7, offers autonomy that exceeds 2 weeks of use and monitors different health variables continuously; or the Apple Watch SEthe basic model of the apple company, which can be used by associating it with a family member’s iPhone, notifies emergencies in the event of a fall and performs electrocardiograms.

GPS and vital signs

When an older person is easily disoriented, they have a tendency to escape or is alone for a long time, a GPS locator brings peace of mind to their families. And it is that, combined with a mobile app, these types of devices allow you to know exactly where they are at all times, establish safe areas (warning if they leave the marked perimeter) and even have fall detectors and incorporate buttons to give warning to the emergency services or their relatives immediately.

There are very discreet and clock-shaped, such as Nock Senior, which also supports phone calls; or in the shape of a keychain, like Leotec GPS Tracker, which includes the possibility of visualizing the exact route that the device has taken and its location with a 5-meter margin of error, among others. Most have in common that a data connection is essential for them to work and, in many cases, also pay a monthly subscription.

On the less digital and connected side of technology, resistance bands, weights or dumbbells can be very helpful to stay active and in good physical condition: exercise is essential to reduce pain, increase strength and be agile, increase balance or have a good heart and respiratory rate. The foot and hand pedals are also interesting, both in their active modality (the user pedals using his own strength, in the case of the pedal fitness of Domyos) as well as in its passive form (the movement is carried out automatically, for example with this motorized pedal of exerpeutic). In both cases, blood circulation is improved, the muscles are strengthened and the body is kept active.

Today it is easy to find devices to monitor all kinds of variables related to health. The most popular are blood pressure monitors, such as those from OMROM, one of the most reliable firms with models such as X7Smart, which detects the possibility of atrial fibrillation; or blood glucose meters, such as the sinocare kit, with automatic calibration. These devices are joined by others less well-known until now, ranging from pulse oximeters to specific monitors for electrocardiograms. You can even take the help of smart pillboxes like Elliewhich sends notifications so you don’t forget to take a pill and creates reports to check if all the shots have been fulfilled.

