El Lucena (Córdoba, 42,500 inhabitants) make water from the air. The concentration of the vapor of this vital element in the atmosphere varies depending on the conditions, but it is estimated that it represents an average of 1%. Although it may seem small proportionally, it is the third most abundant gas in the layer that surrounds us, especially in the two kilometers closest to Earth. Taking advantage of this enormous, ubiquitous resource for the 2.3 billion people who live in areas with supply problems, according to United Nationswas the vision of a Cordovan business group, a little over a decade ago, which materialized five years ago in a company, Genaq, which today delivers atmospheric water generators in more than 60 countries, has been recognized this year with an award to the industry with the greatest growth potential and leads the European research program STRATUS (Horizon). Some researchers see in this technology a solution for droughts.

The idea is not new, although television programs and newspaper articles have given alleged makers of water their minutes of glory. Carlos García, general director of the Cordovan company, is suspicious of charlatans, shows the reality of the plant that he manages and simplifies: “It is easy to understand if we look at the water generated by any air conditioning device.” The challenge is to make this process efficient so that the necessary energy consumption compensates for the volume of water extracted and that the result is drinkable. Genaq has achieved this and its machines are even capable of carrying it out with photovoltaic panels, minimizing energy demand.

The basic principle is the dew point, the temperature above which water vapor in the air condenses. Genaq’s systems control the atmospheric flow to suit their conditions, use refrigeration technologies to condense the air, filter the result, purify it with ultraviolet light to avoid the addition of disinfectant chemicals, mineralize it if necessary, and obtain “nearby water”. to the quality of the distillate”, according to García. With this process they achieve three objectives: efficiency, lower consumption per liter manufactured (0.22 kilowatt hours per liter on average); a variable flow of drinking water, which exceeds all sanitary requirements; and reliability, a system capable of operating for a long time (about 20 years of useful life) in remote locations.

The price of a liter of water obtained by their machines varies depending on atmospheric conditions and the source of energy used. To study the first factor, they have a climatic chamber capable of reproducing the air conditions of the place where the machinery is to be installed. On average, the cost of each liter ranges between two and four cents. “Much cheaper than bottled water, but more expensive than mains water”, summarizes García.

The capacity of the company’s equipment varies depending on the needs. Water generators for an average home, an office or a public center, such as a school or hospital, can provide between 20 and 50 liters per day. For larger demands (emergency situations, military operations, oil platforms or larger communities), they have devices that generate between 500 and 5,000 liters of water per day. The costs of the machines, which do not require any prior installation other than the connection to the available energy supply (grid, generator or photovoltaic plant), range between 2,000 and 100,000 euros.

The system is most efficient in atmospheres between 10 and 50 degrees of temperature and 10% and 90% humidity. “In the strip of Earth that goes from the Netherlands to South Africa, it is useful. In the Sahara it is very efficient while in Reykjavik [la capital de Islandia]no, but it is not necessary either, ”García jokes.

The company’s initial market, which has led to the forecast that the workforce will almost double in the next three years, to 800 workers, and that turnover will exceed 100 million euros, is any group that does not have access to water quality to drink, whether urban or rural or due to eventual circumstances, such as an armed conflict or a catastrophe. However, Carlos García has an ambitious ultimate goal in mind: “Eliminate all bottled water in plastics”. In fact, at the beginning of December the first module of a future factory with the capacity to generate 100,000 liters of mineral water bottled in glass was transferred to France.

At the moment, only the first vision of providing quality resources to the whole world is already of gigantic dimensions. According to the World Water Council (WWC), 3.5 million people die each year due to the poor quality of the liquid they drink. Removing plastic from bottles would also be an indispensable benefit, since the United Nations calculates that, in 13 years, the volume of microplastics in the sea will exceed that of fish.

But the growing scarcity of global water resources makes us think of these systems as an alternative beyond supplying drinking water. García considers this option far away. “They are not to alleviate the drought,” he admits, although he points out that they are investigating uses in hydroponic greenhouses, a cultivation system that uses a minimum amount of mineralized water that is reused. Genaq continues to research to achieve maximum efficiency with the lowest consumption and cost per liter, the key to extending the uses of atmospheric water generators.

Praveen Kumarexecutive director of Prairie Research Instituteand the teacher of atmospheric sciences Francina Dominguezauthors of a study published in Scientific Reportsthey do believe it is feasible to develop structures capable of capturing water vapor over the oceans and condensing it into fresh water.

“Shortage is a global problem. We need to find a way to increase the supply, as conserving and recycling water from existing sources, while essential, will not be enough to meet human needs. However, the oceans continually evaporate water when there is enough radiation. We believe that our method can do that on a large scale,” explains Kumar.

The generators proposed by the researchers would be floating structures on the high seas 210 meters wide and 100 meters high. The estimated water yield of these facilities could provide fresh water for large population centers in subtropical areas, where the best conditions would occur.

Afeefa Rahman, an environmental engineer at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, adds that this solution will become even more effective over time. “Climate projections show that ocean steam flow will only increase over time, providing even more freshwater supplies,” he explains.

Researchers consider current desalination or wastewater reuse techniques limited due to their high investment and operational costs, as well as the brine residues and heavy metals that are generated.

To face these limitations, the Belgian company HydroVolta participates in the project sonixEDfunded by the Horizon research program, with the aim of taking advantage of the sea, the largest water reserve on the planet, where only 3% is fresh water and only a third of it is accessible, since most of it is found in areas frost and underground.

“We will need to treat the saline water so that people can drink it and industry can use it,” he told Horizon George Brik, CEO of HydroVolta. Current technology is based on electrodialysis, where ions cross membranes to separate salt from water.

But these membranes get dirty easily and require a lot of energy, chemicals, and high pressure to clean and make them operational again. The European company uses ultrasound to maintain this essential skin in the process.

“Existing technologies waste around 60% of the seawater that is absorbed. Our new technology reverses that percentage. If we use 100 liters of seawater, we can produce 65 of drinking water”, says Brik. HydroVolta is now testing its systems with Belgian companies in the North Sea.

You can write to [email protected]will follow THE COUNTRY TECHNOLOGY in Facebook Y Twitter and sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.