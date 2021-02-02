Technology and rest have a love-hate relationship. Sleep experts insist on banishing mobiles and screens from two hours before going to bed, so that the mind can disconnect. It even has a name in English, ‘vamping’, that modern habit of being glued to electronic devices until the right moment of closing their eyes, not to mention those who sleep with their mobile phone under their pillow. The reason that the use of screens is discouraged is that the light emitted by the body does not secrete melatonin, which is the hormone that regulates sleep cycles, because it considers that it is still daytime. But beware, not all devices are designed to boycott our dream. There are some devised precisely to help us. The idea is to monitor our rest to be able to analyze where that problem lies that prevents us from having a good night’s sleep. Having a reference can be useful, although beware, sleep specialists warn, that being aware of what the device says can also reveal us.

MagniSmartech



It is a system that integrates a bed, an articulated bed base and a mattress, in which sensors have been placed that obtain data from the room and the people who sleep in the bed (time to go to sleep and get up, the averages of heart rate and fluctuations overnight). If you detect any snoring, adjust your posture until the noise stops and then return to the starting position. It awakens the person through vibrations, chromotherapy and position changes. It adapts to the shape of the wearer’s body and uses a breathable gel that always keeps the mattress fresh, in addition, the high-density foam provides good support.

Motion pillow



It detects when a person is snoring by the change in the rhythms of breathing. When this happens, it inflates the air chamber on which the head of the sleeper is resting to force him to change position. Moving the neck favors nasal breathing and relieves the blockage caused by snoring. It transmits the data collected during the hours of sleep to an application so that the user knows the periods of snoring that he has had during the night.

Price: 263 euros.

Wearables



Fitbit Charge 4.

Fitbit Charge 4 goes one step further with smart alarms to wake you up in the most optimal sleep phase. In this way, the opening of the eyes will be as natural as possible and that feeling of daze will be avoided when waking up in a deep sleep phase. Price: 145.95 euros.

iWatch Series 6

Apple reports the hours of sleep and the pulse during the night of the user to improve the balance between the hours awake and those of sleep. The information is dumped in apps like AutoSleep or Apple’s own Sleep, to create a routine when going to bed. In addition, it measures oxygen in the blood and can perform an electrocardiogram on its holder. Price. From 479 euros.

Oura Smart Ring

It is one of the devices that has become fashionable after it has been worn in public by actor Will Smith, former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Google co-founder Larry Page. It has a minimalist but luxurious design, built in titanium, to which you can add diamond inlays and a sophisticated measurement system inside, resistant to water up to 100 meters deep. It performs a more accurate measurement than smart watches, as it uses the arteries of the fingers. It incorporates an accelerometer, a gyroscope and an NTC temperature sensor to separately monitor sleep and physical activity. Based on the data it collects, the ring gives a score out of 100 each day that assesses the wearer’s readiness to face the day using information from resting heart rate, body temperature, and breaths per minute. In sleep, which is also rated with a maximum score of 100, it evaluates the total hours of sleep, the efficiency and the time that the REM, light sleep and deep sleep phases have lasted. It also sends notifications with tips on how to be in the best possible shape every morning. It provides a large amount of accurate data and processes it using its own algorithm, making it especially useful for those, like athletes, who need to perform at their best. The battery lasts for a week. Price: from 314 euros.

Withings Sleep Analyzer Sleep Sensor



It is a sleep sensor that measures sleep cycles, apnea and cardiac activity and offers a score of 100. It consists of a band that is placed under the mattress and during the night, with Wi-Fi deactivated, it collects the information, which then dumps into the mobile application.

Price: 129.99 euros.

Homni



It has been developed in collaboration with the European Sleep Center, which has also prepared programs that simulate dusk and dawn to fall asleep with red tones without altering the secretion of the sleep hormone, melatonin. Waking up is gentler, with shades of blue to have a smooth transition to the day. It integrates four sensors to analyze the temperature, humidity, noise level and brightness of the room. The ambient light it provides has a range of 16 million colors and allows you to listen to music through the built-in speakers or to follow some of the relaxation modes, which combine sounds and lights.

Price: 179.99 euros