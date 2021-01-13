Technology Telegram received 25 million new users in three days and began removing U.S. far-right channels

13.1. 15:56

Russian-born Pavel Durovin Telegram, a messaging app founded by Google, looks like one of the winners in the social media revolution this month.

Telegram announced on Wednesday morning Finnish time that it has gained 25 million new users in the last three days. In total, Telegram now has about 500 million users, according to its own announcement.

Durov wrote on his own channel on Tuesday that 38 percent of new users have come from Asia, 27 percent from Europe, 21 percent from Latin America and eight percent from the Middle East.

Durov does not mention North America, but App Annie, an analytics firm information goes it turns out that there has also been growth, at least in Apple’s U.S. app store downloads.

Another company that monitors application downloads Similarweb showsthat on Thursday last week Telegram was only the 67th most downloaded app in Apple’s U.S. app store, but the other day on Monday it was already the second most downloaded.

American online magazine The Interceptin according to the Telegram have been rushed by representatives of the far right in the United States, from whom the previously preferred app Parler was completely removed earlier this week.

First, Parler was removed from Apple and Google app stores over the weekend, and earlier in the week, Amazon’s cloud service, AWS, ceased to be Parler’s service provider.

According to The Intercept, the example channel, which became particularly popular, had 6,600 subscribers on Tuesday. When HS revised the channel on Wednesday during the day, there were nearly 7,200 subscribers. The channel was already established in the fall of 2019, but the growth is obvious.

A terrorism researcher at the Middlebury International Research Institute interviewed by The Intercept Alex Moorhouse according to that, the channel of the Boogaloo movement seems to be the most active in catching up with its subscribers in other forums such as Parler, who have lost their voices and are interested in violent influence.

Boogaloo is a loosely organized militant and predominantly far – right movement that opposes the bipartisan system and sees civil war as a solution to improving conditions in the United States.

“Their conversations are the most detailed I’ve seen so far,” Moorhouse told Boogalo on Telegram to The Intercept. “But the rhetoric of the channel reflects what is happening on other channels inciting the pursuit of white supremacy.”

Telegram has been considered questionable for several years, as, for example, the terrorist organization Isis has used it for its communications and Telegram has not been very keen to monitor the implementation of its terms of use and to remove violators.

Now something may have changed. Earlier in the week, Telegram set out to remove far-right channels incited by violence.

Among those removed are English-language channels that have had names such as “Hate Laboratory” and “Ecofascist Center”. Telegram itself on the channel the maintenance assured that incitement to violence has always been prohibited in the Telegram and that users and channels related to the violence have been removed every week.

User-stored material from channels deleted by Telegram.­

Telegramin a possible tightening of the moderation line may be related to the situation within the US, where the authorities are listening with a sensitive ear to the threats facing them; Joe Biden to take office next Wednesday.

Federal police have warned of armed extremists gathering their troops to travel to Washington on inauguration day, says ABC News. Huffington Postin according to the Capitol police in the administrative area has warned workers of at least one outright murder project.

In reality, the recent popularity of the Telegram and all the new users is not explained by the events of the Capitol Hill and the Epiphany of the Congress Building, in which a total of five people died. New users are not explained by post-Epiphany events like that of the president Donald Trump lost his Twitter account and because Parler is not working. The volatile situation and how application stores removed Parler from their distribution could make Telegram more cautious, especially now that business is otherwise in the wind.

However, the booming download volumes are not due to the situation in the United States alone.

For example In the Google Play app store in India, Telegram was Appbrain company data According to, it became the 7th most downloaded on Wednesday, January 13, after being the 10th most downloaded on Tuesday. Whatsapp, the world’s leading instant messaging service, has announced a change in its terms of service, with an increasing number of Whatsapp users data is transferred some giant for Facebook use.

Europe is not said to be affected by this disclosure to Facebook, but the non-commercial Signal app, recommended by privacy activists in India, the United States and Finland, is now the most downloaded app in both Apple and Google stores.