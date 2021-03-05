Technology Technology giant Google says it will stop monitoring users’ browsing data, it could completely change the logic of online advertising

Google plans to block the use of third-party cookies in its browser next year. Advertisers have relied on cookies to target advertising and measure effectiveness.

Technology giant Google will no longer use browsing data between different websites of web users in its advertising business.

Google announced Wednesday that starting next year, the company will no longer use or invest in technology that allows individual tracking of Internet users ’movement between sites.

In practice, Google blocks the use of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser. Google decided to opt out of these cookies a year ago. Now that Google ceases to use cookies, we also agree not to develop or use new ways of tracking individually.

The change will make it more difficult to target advertising based on online user movements, and online advertising will not be as easy to customize. Until now, online advertising has relied on cookies to target advertising and measure effectiveness.

On the other hand, monitoring and the use of cookies involve data protection issues, which is why the legislators have also taken up the issue.

“We are putting the free and open Internet at risk if digital advertising does not evolve to address people’s growing concerns about their privacy and the use of their personal information,” said Google’s Director of Product Management. David Temkin commented on the company’s blog.

According to Temkin, the company is aware that other service providers may in the future provide more accurate user tracking. However, the company is convinced that in the future, people will expect more comprehensive privacy protection on the Internet and regulation will become more restrictive.

Cookies are small files that store browsing information for Internet users. Through cookies, the website may store the choices made, such as login information, and collect information about how users operate on the site and from which site they have come.

First-party cookies are derived in each case within the current site. Third-party cookies come from other sites who own ads, images or other content, which is used to open the page.

Also Apple intends to make it easier for its users to prevent advertisers from tracking them between apps. Apple plans to bring an update to their devices, which changes the way user information is provided to application developers.

In practice, Apple requires devices installed on devices to send a push notification. It allows users to request an app to prevent advertisers from following them between apps. The application developer can also justify why the tracking is done.

The change has gotten Facebook almost at its feet and the company has begun to vigorously lobby for targeted advertising. Almost all of Facebook’s revenue stream comes from advertising and targeting them is an absolutely vital part of the company’s strategy. Facebook’s advertising tools make use of both first and third party cookies.

Until now, the logic of the Internet has worked in such a way that users pay for free services by providing information about themselves to the service provider. This information, for example, has been used by Google and Facebook in the advertising business from which they derive their revenue.

A video producer closely following HS technology Juho-Pekka Pekonen wrote in his analysis on Sunday that Facebook and Apple are almost at war among themselves.

Google The changes made by its advertising policies could revolutionize digital advertising, as the company is by far the largest in the industry.

Of the $ 292 billion global digital advertising pot, 52 percent flowed to Google last year. The share has been investigated by consulting firm Jounce Media, which estimates that about 40 percent of the cash flow from advertisers to webmasters on non-closed systems goes through Google’s advertising tools. For example, Facebook, Google-owned Youtube, and Google’s search engine are closed systems.

Google’s advertising business has been growing steadily. In 2010, turnover was just over $ 28 billion and last year the amount was already close to $ 147 billion. Last year, 81 percent of Google’s parent company Alphabet’s revenue came from the advertising business.

In the marketing industry, Google’s decision has been taken inconsistently, he says Wall Street Journal. Some operators acknowledge that the decision is in the interests of internet users and consumers. However, Google will continue to provide advertisers with tools that are promised to meet the same goals as cookies. Therefore, some believe that the decision may even increase Google’s power.

According to WSJ, the change will be a tough hit, especially for advertisers who have little of their own data collected from their customers through a website or apps.

Media agency chain Omnicom Media Group’s CEO in North America Scott Hagedornin according to Google, the decision is part of an inevitable change that has also been prepared for years. Also the Finnish media agency Dagmar by the narrowing of the role of cookies has already been anticipated.

According to Hagedorn, the preparedness has included attempts in recent years to work directly with large technology platforms such as Google without exploiting users ’browsing data.