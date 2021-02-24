Technology Technology giant Apple has bought a hundred companies in six years, Finnish companies have also been left in Apple’s wounds

Apple’s CEO said at yesterday’s general meeting yesterday that the company will buy a new company every 3-4 weeks. has bought more than a hundred companies in the last six years.

American smart device maker Apple has bought about a hundred companies in the last six years, the company’s CEO said Tim Cook Apple’s Annual General Meeting on Tuesday. The matter was reported by the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

According to Cook, that means Apple makes an acquisition every three to four weeks on average. The CEO said shopping is mostly focused on acquiring technology and know-how.

Apple’s biggest acquisition in recent years has been the acquisition of headset maker Beats Electronics for $ 3 billion (approximately $ 2.5 billion) in 2014.

Another big acquisition was the acquisition of processor giant Intel’s smartphone modem business for $ 1 billion in the second year. In 2018, Apple, in turn, acquired the music recognition app Shazam for $ 400 million.

The latest the acquisition is likely Economic life according to the acquisition of the Finnish artificial intelligence startup Curious AI at the turn of the year. According to media information, the company also acquired Beddit, a manufacturer of sleep monitoring devices, in Finland in 2017 and Indoor.ion, which developed interior mapping, in 2016.

Apple does not usually disclose its smallest acquisitions to the public and quietly integrates their technology into its existing products.

CEO Cook also said at the virtual general meeting that Apple plans to raise its dividend.