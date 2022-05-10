Technology Technology company Apple will stop manufacturing the Ipod Touch

The story of the iPods comes to an end after more than twenty years.

Technology company Apple will stop making the Ipod Touch music player, Reuters reports. Apple announced on its blog on Tuesday that the player will no longer be sold as long as it is in stock.

The Ipod Touch has been the only Ipod device sold by Apple since 2017. At that time, Apple stopped selling the Ipod Nano and Ipod Shuffle.

Production of the iPods began in 2001. The iPod Touch was released in 2007 and last updated in 2019.

The iPod was once the face of “portable” music and launched Apple’s journey into one of the world’s largest companies.