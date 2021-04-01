Technology Taiwanese TSMC launched a major gear in the chip maker competition, plans to invest 85 billion euros in production growth

The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of microchips. Now it plans to respond to the growth in demand with a big investment.

World TSMC, the largest chip maker, plans to invest $ 100 billion, or about $ 85 billion, over the next three years to increase production.

Chip manufacturers have struggled hard to increase their production to meet demand. Last week, technology company Intel said he plans to expand his chip production Stateside. Intel plans to invest $ 20 billion, or about $ 17 billion, in Arizona to build two new chip factories.

Taiwan’s TSMC has previously reported $ 25-28 billion in investments this year.

For example, according to a statement from TSMC, a manufacturer of all chips designed by Apple, the company expects growth and demand for semiconductor technology to accelerate in the next few years as 5g technology expands, for example.

“In addition, the corona pandemic is accelerating digitalization in every way.”

Pandemic has increased the demand for electronics so much that the chips have run out in the middle. Chips are needed in game consoles, cars, computers and smartphones, among others. Automakers have even had to suspend production. Chip availability problems have also led to a decline in the supply of graphics cards and game consoles.

An estimated 80 percent of the semiconductors used by automotive factories come from TSMC, which manufactures more than 50 percent of custom-made chips worldwide.